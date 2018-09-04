The star of next season's 'The Bachelor' has been revealed and everybody hates it

For the third year in a row, fans of "The Bachelor" have been met with a surprising – and, many would debate, disappointing – pick for the titular bachelor in question. ABC revealed Tuesday that Colton Underwood would be the next man to date dozens of women on national television and later cultivate a steady income from branded social media posts.



It's possible that you may know the 26-year-old Colton as the ex-football player who almost made the Philadelphia Eagles (he was signed to the practice squad in 2014 but released in early September that year). He was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers before retiring from the sport and starting the Colin Underwood Legacy Foundation, which supports people living with cystic fibrosis.

Right now, however, he's best known to Bachelor Nation as enemy No. 1. He first gained some fans, and some notoriety, while appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of the show after shadily dating another former "Bachelor" contestant (and friend of Becca), Tia Booth. His run on the show was also memorable for the drama surrounding his lack of sexual experience (Colton is a virgin), a theme the franchise loves to creepily play up whenever a contestant reveals that personal information.

As "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison would say (because he's been literally saying it since 2002), Colton helped make it "the most dramatic season in 'Bachelor' history."

Colton advanced considerably far in the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," rounding out the top four contestants before revealing his v-card to Becca and meeting a stone cold "Really?" in response. Relive the awkwardness below.





Colton was later sent home after Becca met his family. There were tears.

Fast forward to "Bachelor in Paradise," one of the show's more successful spinoffs (this year marked its fourth season), where Colton was reunited with Tia. After dating on the show, the couple broke up – the episode conveniently aired Monday night – and Colton was crowned the bachelor just half a day later, early Tuesday on "Good Morning America."



Though Colton certainly has his fans in the franchise, he's a controversial pick, mostly for the shadiness surrounding his relationship with Tia. This is the third year the franchise has chosen a controversial dude to be "Bachelor." It all started when Andi Dorfman's runner-up, Nick Viall, made his fourth and final failed search for love on the franchise, starring on the show in 2016.

The next year the show made an even more egregious mistake, selecting the repulsive Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the star. He's the guy who ended up dumping the season's winner in exchange for the runnerup after sliding into her DMs when the show wrapped. Everyone hates him. He may now be banned from Minnesota.

Luyendyk's pick as "Bachelor" star was also particularly upsetting for those of us dreaming of getting a whole season of the gap-toothed dreamboat known as Peter Kraus, the runner-up from Rachel's "Bachelorette" season, as the star. At least we still have his Instagram and other social media to keep tabs on him as he casually models the latest athleisure.

Like most reality TV things, the Internet came ready to roast. Here is a taste of what people have to say -- including those who agreed with former PhillyVoice "Bachelor" correspondent Dan Craig's pick for Wills as "Bachelor."





































After some speculation, it looks like Tia will officially not appear as a contestant on the show, which would be super weird because he already dumped her twice, once on televsion.



What do you think of the pick? Let us know in the comments.

