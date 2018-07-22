More Culture:

July 22, 2018

Comic-Con reveals trailers for two Philly-related concepts, 'Glass' and 'Disenchantment'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Trailers
m. night shyamalan glass Screen capture/YouTube

Samuel L. Jackson in "Glass."

This weekend the annual San Diego Comic-Con finally kicked off, giving way to dozens of highly anticipated trailers and previews -- including a couple projects with Philadelphia connections.

MORE CULTURENew 'Always Sunny' season will have a Super Bowl LII episode, may feature Jason Kelce

The first: M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass." We've seen the teasing Tweets, we've seen the movie poster, and we've even seen some movie stills. Though Shyamalan said he's still editing the third installment of "Unbreakable" in anticipation of its 2019 release, the Philadelphia native -- whose latest film, like his others, was produced in the region -- was able to drop this haunting, almost-three-minute gem.

There's a lovely shot of 30th Street Station, as well as the Philadelphia skyline and a ton of other glimpses of city locations you can try to place.


The next Comic-Con trailer to highlight is from Matt Groening's upcoming animated Netflix series, "Disenchantment." Groening, best known for creating "The Simpsons," cast Main Line native Abbi Jacobson -- one of the forces behind "Broad City" -- to star in the series.

Check out Jacobson as the voice of Princess Bean in the trailer below, and check out more details on the series in our previous coverage here.


Though you still have a bit to wait until "Glass," which opens January 29, "Disenchantment" will begin streaming August 17.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MarielleMondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Trailers Philadelphia M. Night Shyamalan Abbi Jacobson San Diego Comic-Con Comic Con Film Movies Television Netflix The Simpsons

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.