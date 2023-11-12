Chef arrested after stabbing incident at Conshohocken restaurant

A chef working at Bar Lucca in Conshohocken was arrested on Saturday after a dispute with another employee escalated and became violent. The chef, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another staff member during the heated exchange.

The incident occurred at the Montgomery County bar and restaurant shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers responding to the scene were told that a disagreement between the two staffers had escalated and apprehended the chef about a block away from the restaurant.

The victim, who has also not been identified by police, was taken to nearby Lankenau Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

"I want to thank our staff and the Whitemarsh police for both being swift and incredible in handling the situation," Bar Lucca owner Brian Pierri said in a statement, according to 6 ABC. "Our remaining energy will be spent focusing on the staff member who was unfortunately involved, unwillingly in the altercation. I'm very grateful for the incredible work by the WM police department and Chef Will and his team."

Police recovered a knife at the scene following the incident. No other injuries were reported.