Conshohocken Italian Bakery to close after 51-year run

After more than a half-century in business, Conshohocken Italian Bakery announced plans to close the beloved shop in Montgomery County by the end of October.

In an Instagram post Thursday afternoon, the owners said the decision "did not come lightly" and was made for personal reasons.

MORE: Bicycle safety upgrades on Spruce and Pine streets to be discussed at public meeting next week

"You welcomed us to the Borough with open arms in March of 1973, as we began our baking journey, which would eventually lead to several expansions," the post said. "We loved being a part of your meals and celebratory events, and we were extremely honored when you kept coming back for more."

Conshohocken Italian Bakery was founded by Dominic Gambone and Frank "Whitey" Manze, who had each spent years in the bakery business with local stalwarts Corropolese and Borzillo. The duo established a thriving wholesale bakery business out of a former tire shop, becoming a neighborhood staple along the Schuylkill River on the south side of Conshohocken.



The business at 79 Jones St. is widely known for its hoagie rolls — used by many cheesesteak shops in the region — and its kaiser rolls, bagels, tomato pies and Easter bread.

During a fundraiser in 2005, the Conshohocken Italian Bakery teamed up with Berks Meat Packing to set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the longest hot dog and bun measuring 57 1/2 feet. The record has since been eclipsed several times.

After Manze died in 2010, the Gambone family continued the bakery's tradition. Several of the shop's employees have been there for decades.



"We've given you our best, and we hope it was good enough to keep those reminiscent anecdotes of Conshohocken Italian Bakery in your lives and to tell those stories of what once was, as we will continue to cherish the many memories you have given us," the owners wrote on Instagram.

A closing date has not been said, but the business said it anticipates baking its last rolls and loafs by the end of the month.