Bicycle safety upgrades on Spruce and Pine streets to be discussed at public meeting next week

A public meeting to discuss potential upgrades to the bike lanes along Spruce and Pine Streets in Center City will be held next week following months of advocacy efforts by cyclists to improve road safety in the wake of the crash that killed Barbara Friedes in July.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson University Bluemle Life Sciences Building at 233 S. 10th St. It is being hosted by the city's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, Washington Square West Civic Association and Society Hill Civic Association. City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Mark Squilla will be there.

Road safety advocates have held multiple demonstrations in Center City in the months since Friedes, a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was struck on her bike by an alleged drunk driver who was speeding and swerved into the bike lane on the 1800 block of Spruce Street.

In August, Mayor Cherelle Parker pledged to work on bike lane upgrades in response to a petition that was circulated by advocacy groups and signed by more than 6,000 people. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the petition called for the city to restore reduced funding levels for Vision Zero, the safer streets initiative that has shaped bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements since 2016.

Several safety recommendations will be discussed at Thursday's meeting, including the installation of "concrete curb sections" that could be placed along the existing painted bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets. The city also suggested putting planters at intersections to provide an additional buffer for cyclists. Those two upgrades are estimated to cost about $4.8 million and would require a maintenance partner to administer annual funding.

Potential policy changes include placing "No Stopping Anytime" signs along the curbs of the bike lanes and creating additional loading zones in parking lanes during the daytime. The Philadelphia Parking Authority also could be encouraged to increase enforcement along both corridors.

In the months after Friedes was killed, multiple churches in Center City agreed to give up exemptions that allowed people to park in bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets during weekend services. The city recommends increasing cooperation with religious organizations to keep bike lanes clear.

At the start of City Council's fall session, Johnson proposed a bill that would impose $125 fines for stopping, standing or parking in bike lanes in Center City and University City. The bill is now in Council's Streets and Services Committee ahead of an Oct. 15 public hearing.

At Thursday's meeting, the city will seek public feedback on the recommended infrastructure upgrades and policy changes, including locations that should be prioritized.