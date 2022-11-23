Hit the ice at WinterFest's skating rink at Cooper River Park

Once the temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier, sitting around the house becomes the norm. Camden County has just the cure for the winter blues.

Starting on Black Friday, WinterFest Ice Skating at Cooper River will transform Cooper River Park into an ice rink.

Every Thursday through Sunday until Feb. 26, patrons can enjoy the 60-foot by the 120-foot ice rink, located across from the Crown Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill. The skating rink will be open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays from noon until 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 9 p.m.

"Winterfest provides a wonderful opportunity for active outdoor recreation at one of the state's most iconic and celebrated parks, Cooper River Park. I hope the Camden County community can enjoy ice skating and our winter wonderland setting in one of the county's landmark greenspaces," Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash said in a press release. "Every year, we're thrilled to welcome our neighbors back to this lovely attraction. It's always provided our residents and visitors with a carefree and safe way to have fun."



Guests can also enjoy food from different vendors inside the lodge at the rink.

Kids aged 5-12 can skate for $5.50, adults cost $7.50 and children four or younger can skate for free. There is also a $6 skate rental fee for people who don't bring their own. Avid skaters can purchase an unlimited skating pass for $125 for the season.

WinterFest skating will be closed on Christmas Day and will operate under different hours the week after Christmas, opening from noon until 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. On New Year's Eve, the rink will be open from noon until 8 p.m., and on New Year's Day, noon until 10 p.m.

"This is a great activity that allows people to get out of the house and try something new," Nash said. "We are always adding new events to the WinterFest offerings and updating our schedule."



