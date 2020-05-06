More Health:

May 06, 2020

Penn model forecasts another 350,000 COVID-19 deaths by July – if every state immediately reopens

Simulator weighs public health vs. economic outcomes of coronavirus pandemic

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Wharton penn coronavirus model Bastiaan Slabbers/PhillyVoice

A new model from the University of Pennsylvania is the among the first to simulate the economic impact of coronavirus-related lockdowns against the number of deaths due to COVID-19. Above, customers pick up orders at a BBQ restaurant in Philadelphia.

A model developed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania highlights the difficulties state officials face in balancing public health and economic factors amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Nearly 350,000 Americans would die of COVID-19 by the end of June if every state immediately lifted its stay-at-home orders and permitted all businesses to reopen, according to the simulator. And that's with people maintaining their current social distancing behaviors. But only about 500,000 people would lose their jobs. 

The model, published by Penn on Friday, was discussed in a Wharton School livestream event Tuesday. 

The model is one of the first exercises in quantifying the economic impact of lockdowns and the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection, one researcher told the New York Post. 

In the most stringent scenario – all states remain in lockdown and social distancing behaviors remain the same – there would only be 116,523 COVID-19 deaths between May 1 and June 29, according to the model. But 18.6 million people would lose their jobs. 

On the flip side, 4.1 million people would gain jobs in the same period if all orders were immediately lifted and social distancing guidelines were reduced, the simulator predicts. But 952,210 people would die.  

The model also offers projections for various partial scenarios in which orders and social distancing behaviors are partially relaxed. 

The model utilizes data from different sources, including coronavirus case data maintained by The New York Times, Google trends and unemployment insurance claims from the U.S. Department of Labor. 

Penn released the model as several states began their reopening processes. Pennsylvania is reopening on a regional basis, with some restrictions expected to ease in 24 counties on Friday

New Jersey's stay-at-home order and businesses restrictions remain in place. Despite a reopening plan having been announced, there is no timetable for them to be lifted. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Pennsylvania Infectious Disease Wharton School COVID-19 Economy University of Pennsylvania Jobs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2020 NFL Draft: Offense edition
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Beach

These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus
Jersey shore closed beaches

Illness

As Philly coronavirus cases start to decline, city readies plan for contact tracing
Contact Tracing COVID-19

NBA

Worst Week: The worst trades in Philadelphia sports history
Sergei-Bobrovsky_050520_SIPA

Restaurants

Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards
James Beard Philly finalists

Entertainment

Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities
Mutter Museum Virtual Tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved