More Health:

April 18, 2023

FDA authorizes second bivalent COVID-19 booster for older adults

The original, two-dose vaccine series is being discontinued. Going forward, people will receive the updated shot instead

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Bivalent Covid Boosters Karen Schiely/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Food and Drug Administration authorized adults ages 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, to receive a second bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC still must sign off on the authorization.

Adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, have been authorized to receive a second dose of the updated COVID-19 booster shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. 

The authorization comes as the newest omicron subvariant, XBB.1.16, is being detected across the country. Though XBB.1.5 remains the most dominant subvariant, the percentage of XBB.1.16 cases increased to 7.2% last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seniors can a receive second dose so long as it has been at least four months since they received either the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Most immunocompromised people can receive a second dose if at least two months have passed since their last shot, the FDA said.

On Wednesday, the CDC will meet with its committee of outside experts to review the FDA's authorization. If the panel agrees with the FDA's decision and CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on it, immunizations could start immediately.

Additionally, anyone who is being vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time now will receive a single dose of the updated bivalent vaccine. The original, two-dose vaccine series is no longer being used. 

Does the bivalent vaccine still work against newest subvariants?

When Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna first developed their bivalent booster shots, omicron subvarients BA.4 and BA.5 were responsible for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. The updated boosters target these subvariants as well as the original strain of the virus, but what about the subvariants that have emerged since then?

As of Tuesday, XBB.1.5 accounted for nearly 78% of all new cases, according to the CDC. But the number of XBB.1.16 cases are on the rise.

Though the boosters don't match these subvariants, they should still provide protection, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, told NBC News.

"To date, regardless of the circulating variant, the vaccines continue to provide meaningful protection against severe manifestations of the virus such as hospitalizations and death," he said.

A CDC study in January found that the updated boosters cut the risk of infection from the XBB.1.5 subvariant almost in half. There hasn't been any research yet, however, on the performance of two doses of the bivalent booster.

The idea of a yearly COVID-19 vaccine similar to the seasonal flu vaccine, which targets the most likely strains to be circulating, has been proposed by the FDA, but many members of its advisory committee are concerned that it is too soon to make a decision like that, Nature reports. They say there are still too many unknowns about the coronavirus.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia FDA Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Composting at home

Everything you need to know to start composting at home
Purchased - Anxious teenager sitting against a wall

Addressing anxiety in teens and young adults

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey regulators renew Curaleaf's recreational marijuana licenses, reversing earlier decision
Curaleaf New Jersey Marijuana

Entertainment

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

Healthy Eating

Is brown rice really healthier than white rice? Here's what nutrition experts say
White vs. brown rice

Eagles

Eagles agree to five-year contract extension with Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Intro-2023-NFL.jpg

TV

'Abbott Elementary' takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute in Season 2 finale
Abbott Elementary Franklin Institute

Festivals

Sample international cuisine and browse free comics at South Street Fest
South Street Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved