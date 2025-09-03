An over-the-counter nasal spray may protect against COVID-19, study says

An over-the-counter nasal spray shows promise for preventing COVID-19, a new study found.

Azelastine nasal spray is a common antihistamine used to treat symptoms of seasonal allergies, including runny nose, sneezing and watery eyes. Previous research has shown that azelastine may offer some protection against COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, an infection that affects the lungs and is especially dangerous for children.

The new study, published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine, offered further evidence that azelastine may be a safe and effective prophylactic measure against COVID. But researchers warned that it should not be seen as a replacement for COVID vaccines.

The study including 450 people — about half received azelastine nasal spray three times a day. The others were given a placebo. They all had been vaccinated against COVID at least once and were tested for the infection twice a week for two months.

The azelastine group had significantly lower rates of COVID infection than the placebo group. Five people, or 2.2%, of the group receiving azelastine got COVID during the course of the study, compared to 15 people, or 6.7%, in the placebo group.

"Our findings suggest azelastine could serve as a scalable, over-the-counter prophylactic against COVID, especially when community transmission is elevated or in high-risk settings such as crowded indoor events or traveling," the study's senior author, Dr. Robert Bals, said in a news release.

The majority of people in the study were young, with an average age of 33, and mostly healthy. Larger trials are needed to confirm the study's findings, Bals said.