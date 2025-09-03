More Health:

September 03, 2025

An over-the-counter nasal spray may protect against COVID-19, study says

The findings add to a growing body of research that show azelastine nasal spray, used to treat seasonal allergies, may have broad antiviral prophylactic effects.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Nasal Spray COVID Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A new study shows that Azelastine nasal spray, commonly used to treat seasonal allergies, may help protect against COVID-19, but it should not be seen as a replacement for vaccination, researchers say.

An over-the-counter nasal spray shows promise for preventing COVID-19, a new study found.

Azelastine nasal spray is a common antihistamine used to treat symptoms of seasonal allergies, including runny nose, sneezing and watery eyes. Previous research has shown that azelastine may offer some protection against COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, an infection that affects the lungs and is especially dangerous for children.

MORE: Young children with ADHD are being medicated too quickly, study says

The new study, published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine, offered further evidence that azelastine may be a safe and effective prophylactic measure against COVID. But researchers warned that it should not be seen as a replacement for COVID vaccines. 

The study including 450 people — about half received azelastine nasal spray three times a day. The others were given a placebo. They all had been vaccinated against COVID at least once and were tested for the infection twice a week for two months. 

The azelastine group had significantly lower rates of COVID infection than the placebo group. Five people, or 2.2%, of the group receiving azelastine got COVID during the course of the study, compared to 15 people, or 6.7%, in the placebo group.

"Our findings suggest azelastine could serve as a scalable, over-the-counter prophylactic against COVID, especially when community transmission is elevated or in high-risk settings such as crowded indoor events or traveling," the study's senior author, Dr. Robert Bals, said in a news release.

The majority of people in the study were young, with an average age of 33, and mostly healthy. Larger trials are needed to confirm the study's findings, Bals said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Studies Allergies Coronavirus Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Women and Families Sept 3

Temple Women & Families Hospital opens Sept. 3
Limited - schoolgirl greeting with her mother at home on her first day of school

How to prepare your child for the transition back to school

Just In

Must Read

Government

With Philly water rate hikes kicking in, average customers can expect to pay nearly $100 more per year

pwd rate increase

Safety

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Children's Health

Young children with ADHD are being medicated too quickly, study says

ADHD Medication Prescription

Entertainment

How the creator of Miss Piggy became Philly's go-to mascot maker

Bonnie Erickson

Fall

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia

01Ghost tour

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved