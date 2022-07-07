More Health:

July 07, 2022

Experimental cancer drug shows promise in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Sabizabulin cuts the risk of death in half for patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, research shows. But some scientists say more studies are needed

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID-19 Treatment Sabizabulin Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The drug sabizabulin appears to reduce the risk of death among people hospitalized with COVID-19 better than other treatments. But some scientists say more studies are necessary.

A drug originally developed to treat cancer patients may significantly reduce the risk of death among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a new study suggests.

In a late-stage trial, Veru Inc.'s sabizabulin was given to 134 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 who also had an underlying condition that put them at high-risk for severe disease. Twenty percent of the patients given the drug died compared to 45% of the patients in a placebo group that received the current standard of care.

The strong results — cutting the risk of death in half — led the company to stop the trial early and seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Sabizabulin may possibly better reduce the risk of death than other treatments given hospitalized COVID-19 patients, such as the steroid dexamethasone and the antiviral remdesivir.

"We have battled this pandemic for two and a half years now, and we are still in desperate need for an effective treatment like sabizabulin to significantly reduce deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients," said Dr. Alan Skolnick, the study's principal investigator.

If authorized, the drug would add to a growing number of therapies being used to fight COVID-19. There are now treatment options available for people who are early in the disease's progression and those who have been hospitalized. 

Yet, some outside experts say it is too soon to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of sabizabulin as a treatment for COVID-19. Because the trial was small, larger studies are needed before the drug's true efficacy can be determined, they say. Additionally, the large number of deaths in the placebo group may exaggerate the benefits of sabizabulin.

 "Overall, I think this is very exciting, although I would welcome larger and independent confirmatory studies," Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, told The New York Times.

Veru released a statement saying it has "scaled up manufacturing" of the drug so the company can meet the demand if it is authorized. Sabizabulin is given as a 9-milligram, daily pill that patients take until they are discharged from the hospital.

Ten years ago, researchers at the University of Tennessee began to study the drug as a way to treat prostate cancer and melanoma. Sabizabulin has been shown to block cells from building microtubules, which are molecular cables that allow material to be transported from one part of a cell to another.

Because cancer cell growth depends on these microtubules, the researchers hypothesized the drug could slow down the growth of tumors. Then two years ago, the researchers at Veru investigated whether it could also prevent coronavirus replication, which also depends on the microtubules. They also wanted to see if the drug could reduce lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients.

They first studied the drug in mouse cells in early 2020 and then within a few months began human studies. In May 2021, Veru announced the first patient enrollment in its Phase 3 trial.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Cancer FDA Clinical Trials Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Innovative skin cancer treatments and clinical trials at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Online Pharmacy

Precautions for ordering prescriptions from online pharmacies

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

July Fourth shooter was 'quite a distance away' from Ben Franklin Parkway, Philly police say
Philly Parkway Shooting Police

Opinion

IBEW leading the charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Men's Health

The fall of Roe vs. Wade has increased interest in vasectomies – but myths are spreading online
Vasectomies Roe v. Wade

Flyers

Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season schedule released
Travis-Konecny-Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-NHL.jpg

Movies

Taylor Swift makes appearance in trailer for David O. Russell's latest film, 'Amsterdam'
Taylor Swift Amsterdam

Family-Friendly

Three baby parades to take place at the Jersey Shore this summer
Jersey Shore Baby Parades

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved