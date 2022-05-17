More Health:

May 17, 2022

One million Americans have died of COVID-19; vaccines could have saved one-third of them

In the U.S., most people who want to get inoculated have done so. Convincing the hesitant remains a challenge

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine Study Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Since COVID-19 shots became available, nearly 319,000 vaccine-preventable deaths have occurred. Yet, demand for vaccines in the U.S. has been stagnant for months. Above, Stephen Zorzi gets vaccinated before a Flyers game last year.

Nearly 319,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 would have survived if they were vaccinated against the coronavirus, a new analysis suggests. But despite widespread availability, about one-third of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated. 

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed the grim milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths. More than two-thirds of them have come since vaccines became available in late December 2020. 

The study found nearly half of the 641,000 COVID-19 deaths that have occurred since 2021 could have been prevented if every eligible American adult was fully inoculated. The researchers created a dashboard detailing vaccine-preventable deaths in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. 

"At a time when many in the U.S. have given up on vaccinations, these numbers are a stark reminder of the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting this pandemic," said Stefanie Friedhoff, a Brown University professor who worked on the study. "We must continue to invest in getting more Americans vaccinated and boosted to save more lives."

Pennsylvania has had more than 14,000 vaccine-preventable deaths; New Jersey has had about 5,500. That equates to a rate of 1,390 and 798 vaccine-preventable deaths per 1 million adults, respectively. 

New Jersey ranked among the states with the 10 best outcomes. Pennsylvania was in the middle of the pack. 

The three states with the worst outcomes – West Virginia, Wyoming and Tennessee – all had more than 2,000 vaccine-preventable deaths per 1 million adults. They each are among the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates

About 67% of the United States is vaccinated. If 90% of U.S. adults were fully vaccinated, 141,000 fewer people would have died, researchers found. At an 85% vaccination rate, 94,000 lives would have been saved. 

The study was conducted by researchers at Brown University, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard University and Microsoft AI for Health. The dashboard was based on real-world data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The New York Times. 

The U.S. has plenty of vaccines available. The issue is convincing people to get their shots.

The percentage of American adults who are fully vaccinated has grown less than 3% since the beginning of the year due to low demand.

Unvaccinated adults tend to be younger, less educated and more Republican, the Kaiser Family Foundation's COVID-19 vaccine monitor shows. By last June, the vast majority of people who wanted to get vaccinated had done so. And though most people view the low hospitalization rate of vaccinated people as a sign the shots are working, unvaccinated people view breakthrough infections as a sign they are not. 

"In a world with dramatically increased capacities to develop, manufacture and distribute vaccines, pandemic resilience will increasingly depend on the ability of governments, experts, institutions and community leaders to generate vaccine demand," she said.

"A key step to increase uptake of vaccines is to avoid blaming people and instead listen, build relationships (and) combat misinformation."

In Philadelphia, 77% of adults are fully vaccinated. People looking to complete the initial vaccine series, or get a booster shot, can learn how to make an appointment on the city's website.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Research Coronavirus COVID-19 New Jersey Studies Deaths Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

OurBus adds routes connecting Philly, King of Prussia to the Jersey Shore
05 17 2022 OurBus Jersey Shore.JPG

Activities

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Children's Health

New SIDS research offers intriguing finding, but it's not a breakthrough, scientists stress
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Flyers

Flyers' salary cap: Off the books, on the hook
Flyers-Canucks-Ivan-Provorov-3-Kate-Frese_101521-93.jpg

Music

Black Thought, Danger Mouse release lead single 'No Gold Teeth' from upcoming collaboration
Black Thought Collaborative Album

Food & Drink

Assembly Rooftop Lounge to host tropical pop-up with new cocktails, seafood menu
The Grove at Assembly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved