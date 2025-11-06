Cowboys EDGE Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

Marshawn Kneeland was a tenacious small-college edge rusher who beat the odds to become a 2024 second-round pick for one of the NFL's signature franchises.

Early Thursday morning, the young, promising pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys died. He was 24 years old.

His agent, Jon Perzley, announced that Kneeland had passed away and that Perzley's "heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him..." while asking to respect the family's privacy. No details were provided regarding a cause of death.

Kneeland, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., was in his second season with Dallas after being selected 56th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played 11 games as a rookie, starting one, and had played in each of the Cowboys' first seven games this year, recording 12 tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit while playing 35 percent of the defensive snaps.

In a statement, the Cowboys described Kneeland as a "beloved teammate and member of our organization" and sent thoughts and prayers to his family and Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina.

The NFL also released a statement, saying the league "has been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

Kneeland belonged to a rotation of young Cowboys edge rushers that prompted owner/general manager Jerry Jones to trade star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the season in exchange for draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

On Monday night, Kneeland jumped on a block punt in the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown – a signature moment for him despite the Cowboys losing, 27-17, to Arizona.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Kneeland spent five seasons at Western Michigan before being drafted by the Cowboys. He finished with 13 sacks and 27.5 tackles for a loss in 38 games to go along with three forced fumbles. He was known as a relentless, high-motor edge defender whose athleticism favored a high upside. He ran a 4.75 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and tested well in many categories, earning a 9.54 out of 10 in his Relative Athletic Score:



The Cowboys are on their bye week and won't play again until Monday, Nov. 17, against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

