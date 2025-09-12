More Culture:

September 12, 2025

Craftsman Row Saloon is serving candy corn martinis at its Halloween pop-up

The Center City bar is decked out with pumpkins, witches' hats and characters from movies like 'Nightmare Before Christmas.'

Candy corn martini Provided image/Cody Aldrich

The Halloween cocktail specials at Craftsman Row Saloon include a candy corn martini (second from left).

Anyone stopping by Craftsman Row Saloon might notice a few more tombstones than usual.

The Center City bar, known for its flashy holiday makeovers, has transformed for Halloween. Its new look includes a cauldron's worth of fake cobwebs, jack-o-lanterns, witches' hats and skeletons — plus the sandworm from "Beetlejuice" hanging over the bar.

As the latter piece implies, Craftsman Row Saloon has expanded the Tim Burton tribute it began in 2024 with its "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme. Jack Skellington and Sally are back again this year, but they're joined by the sandworm, Wednesday Addams and other figures from Halloween classics. Georgie's yellow raincoat and red balloon from "It" is pinned to a wall, and a phone asks callers what their favorite scary movie is, a la "Scream," in the back. The bar's TVs will play these and other featured movies through Oct. 31.

Bar with a fake skeleton, lights, pumpkins and other Halloween decorationsProvided image/Cody Aldrich

Craftsman Row Saloon is paying tribute to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and other Halloween movies with its seasonal makeover.


The menu also has shifted for the season. The limited-edition cocktails range from a boozy pumpkin spice latte to a spiked apple cider served in a blood bag. Fans of Halloween's most controversial treat can order a candy corn martini made with butterscotch schnapps, pineapple juice, grenadine and candy corn-infused vodka. It's topped with tons of whipped cream and actual candy corn.

Dishes like the "vampire burger" (it has olive eyes and cheddar cheese fangs) are being served through Halloween. Craftsman Row Saloon is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

