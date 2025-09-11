More Culture:

September 11, 2025

Mitchell & Ness has restocked its Princess Diana Eagles jacket

Limited quantities are available through the Philly retailer and its parent company Fanatics.

By Kristin Hunt
Princess Diana Eagles jacket @mitchellandness/Facebook

Mitchell & Ness has restocked its replica of the Eagles jacket worn by Princess Diana for the second time since its 2023 debut.

A bit of Eagles gear modeled after an iconic Princess Diana look is back in stock — though how long it'll stick around is anyone's guess.

Mitchell & Ness is once again selling its $400 kelly green varsity jacket, a re-creation of the item the late royal wore on a 1994 cover of People magazine. As of Thursday afternoon, it is available in nine sizes on the brand's website and its flagship store at 1306 Walnut St. Fanatics, the parent company of Mitchell & Ness, is also selling it online.

MORE: Jeremiah Zagar, whose artistic parents shaped South Philly, delves into family drama with 'Task'

The replica jacket has caused a commotion since its debut. It sold out within hours during its initial sale in November 2023, and again in December 2024. One of the jackets, signed by Kylie Kelce, also ignited a bidding war between married "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson. Olson ultimately won the garment with a $100,000 bid, which went to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Princess Diana's original Eagles jacket was a one-of-a-kind piece. As "NFL Countdown" chronicled, the team sent her the custom gear after the British royal bumped into former Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein at the funeral of Grace Kelly. (Edelstein was a childhood friend of the latter princess, who grew up in Philadelphia.) Diana didn't follow American football, but she loved the Birds' colors. So Edelstein convinced his boss to make a varsity jacket for her. The princess was later photographed wearing it while she dropped her sons William and Harry off at school in 1991. She also wore it to a family outing at a theme park in 1994; one of the paparazzi images taken that day made the cover of People magazine.

