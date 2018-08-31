Love 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Catch another screening, this time with trivia and prizes

Summer's hottest movie, "Crazy Rich Asians," which has been dominating the box office, breathes new life into the Hollywood rom-com.

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. There, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick is part of one of the country’s wealthiest families.



It's a funny and romantic flick that's easy to watch again and again.

If you're a big fan who's ready for your second – or maybe third – viewing, snag tickets to Philadelphia Film Society's "Crazy Rich Asians" screening with trivia and prizes beforehand.



The movie will be screened at PFS Roxy Theater in Center City on Tuesday, sept. 4, with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

The theater is also inviting movie-goers to bring their own beer or wine for show. Fans can clink glasses to all the most memorable scenes, including that heartfelt ending.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

7-9:30 p.m. | $7-$12 per person

PFS Roxy Theater

2023 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

