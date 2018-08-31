More Events:

Love 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Catch another screening, this time with trivia and prizes

And if you haven't watched it yet? Get on it

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Portrait of the director and cast of \"Crazy Rich Asians.\" (From left to right) Director Jon M Chu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Ken Jeong.

Summer's hottest movie, "Crazy Rich Asians," which has been dominating the box office, breathes new life into the Hollywood rom-com. 

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. There, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick is part of one of the country’s wealthiest families.

It's a funny and romantic flick that's easy to watch again and again.

RELATED: Put your "Clueless" knowledge to the test with Quizzo and screening | All the big-name performers coming to Philly in September and October

If you're a big fan who's ready for your second – or maybe third – viewing, snag tickets to Philadelphia Film Society's "Crazy Rich Asians" screening with trivia and prizes beforehand.

The movie will be screened at PFS Roxy Theater in Center City on Tuesday, sept. 4, with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

The theater is also inviting movie-goers to bring their own beer or wine for show. Fans can clink glasses to all the most memorable scenes, including that heartfelt ending.

"Crazy Rich Asians" Screening with Trivia

Tuesday, Sept. 4
7-9:30 p.m. | $7-$12 per person
PFS Roxy Theater
2023 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

