Lansdowne restaurant competing on Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'

A Lansdowne-based restaurant will compete on a long-running Food Network show airing Thursday night.

Crystal's Comfort Food, a restaurant located in Delaware County, will compete on "The Great Food Truck Race," a show challenging chefs to operate the best food truck business. The pre-recorded season premiere airs tonight at 9 p.m. and features six other businesses from across the country in competition with Crystal's.

Chef Crystal, her husband Steven and and her sister Aleeyah will represent their business on Season 12. Their restaurant serves decadent soul food like cheesesteak wings and the "Ultimate Fish Sandwich," the small (!) version of which includes six pieces of bread, four pieces of fish and four scoops of deviled egg crab salad.

For those unfamiliar with the Food Network show, competitors travel the country and compete in city-specific challenges in an attempt to win a $50,000 prize and start a food truck business.

This week, along with many restaurants across the country, Crystal's was forced to close its doors due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Crystal addressed the bittersweetness of "The Great Food Truck Race" airing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With the premiere of our season of The Great Food Truck Race airing Thursday, it hurts us to the core to have to close our doors this week," reads the post. "We worked so hard and waited so long to share this with you all and it just won't be the same. We know that we have your support and we can count on you all to watch, but the excitement for us has dwindled just a little bit since having to close."

Also airing Thursday night is another food show featuring a local competitor. The season premiere of Bravo's "Top Chef: All Stars L.A." at 10 p.m. will feature Philly native Jennifer Carroll, who owns the Rittenhouse restaurant Spice Finch.