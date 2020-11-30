More Culture:

November 30, 2020

Here are some great Cyber Monday deals for the Philly area

Discounts are available on sports apparel and liquor products

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Sixers Source/Fansedge.com

Philadelphia sports fans can find great deals on apparel on Cyber Monday. Several other Philly businesses also are offering discounts and free shipping.

Businesses are offering great Cyber Monday deals this year, giving shoppers a chance to find the best gift for the upcoming holidays.

There are a number of offers that will appeal specifically to people in the Philadelphia area. Below are some of the best deals out there today.

• The Philadelphia Eagles (up to 65% off), Sixers (up to 70% off), Phillies (up to 65% off) and Flyers (up to 70% off) all have great offers on apparel and other merch across their sites.

• FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com is celebrating Cyber Monday with 10% off most items in its e-commerce inventory, with limited exceptions.

• The Logan Philadelphia is offering discounted rates on hotel rooms and spa visits.

• The Kimmel Center is waiving ticket fees on performances and events scheduled in 2021. It's hard to predict whether these events will ultimately be held. Buyer beware: all sales are final.

• Popular Philly-themed apparel shop South Fellini is offering free shipping on Cyber Monday

• Several Old City businesses — Independence Seaport Museum, Paris Fit Studios, Philadelphia Independents, Philly Tour Hub and The Wellness Refinery — are offering deals ranging from gift shop markdowns to discounts on sessions.

Sorting through the sea of deals on Cyber Monday can be overwhelming, so we also created a roundup of several useful articles that can help point you to the best offers available on Nov. 30.

• The Best Cyber Monday Deals deals 2020 (Tom's Guide)

• Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more (TechRadar)

• Best Cyber Monday Deals 2020: 184 Great Deals You Can Already Shop (GQ)

• 89 Best Cyber Monday Deals 2020 to Shop Now (Glamour)

• The Cyber Monday 2020 Furniture and Home Deals Are Here (Architectural Digest)

If you'd prefer to shop local, you can try this plugin developed by the 215 Guys in Old City. The tool directs shoppers to product comparisons at Philadelphia businesses, where they can buy what they want instead of shopping at large corporations like Amazon and Walmart.

Shoppers also can check out some great gift ideas for the holidays from these Philadelphia small businesses.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

