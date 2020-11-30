Here are some great Cyber Monday deals for the Philly area

Businesses are offering great Cyber Monday deals this year, giving shoppers a chance to find the best gift for the upcoming holidays.



There are a number of offers that will appeal specifically to people in the Philadelphia area. Below are some of the best deals out there today.



Sorting through the sea of deals on Cyber Monday can be overwhelming, so we also created a roundup of several useful articles that can help point you to the best offers available on Nov. 30.

If you'd prefer to shop local, you can try this plugin developed by the 215 Guys in Old City. The tool directs shoppers to product comparisons at Philadelphia businesses, where they can buy what they want instead of shopping at large corporations like Amazon and Walmart.

Shoppers also can check out some great gift ideas for the holidays from these Philadelphia small businesses.