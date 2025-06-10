Groups race to get bike lane around City Hall approved before repaving project this summer

Groups advocating for safer streets have been pushing to install a bike lane directly around City Hall, but time is running out before City Council goes on summer recess and the roads around the building are scheduled to be repaved.

Philly Bike Action and 5th Square have spearheaded the campaign to get Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr., who represents the area, to introduce an ordinance Thursday, the last meeting before the body's monthslong break begins.

Philly Bike Action's representatives have called the current traffic pattern around City Hall dangerous. In November, two pedestrians were hit in front of the building, with one of the victims forced to have a leg amputated, according to CBS News.

"City Hall is the heart of Philadelphia," said Jessie Amadio, organizer with Philly Bike Action. "It shouldn't be a race track that is hostile to pedestrians. It should be a pleasant place that shows what a great city Philly is, and a bike lane would help make that happen."

Activists believe this project would represent a step in the right direction for the city's Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic fatalities and symbolize a commitment to protecting accessibility for all modes of transportation.

"Folks who are coming from other places usually see City Hall," said Morgan Allgrove-Hodges, transit committee co-chair for 5th Square. "To have this infrastructure represented around it will be really meaningful and set a really important example for other cities around the world."

Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation will repave the streets around City Hall this summer, which it does every 12 years, and advocates want the bike lane to be added during that process.

To show the support of the project, a petition was signed by 1,200 people, a letter of non-opposition was submitted by the Logan Square Neighbors Association and more than 400 emails were sent to Young's office, according to 5th Square.

"We need to keep it on their minds until legislation is introduced," Amadio said.

PennDOT seems to be in agreement with petitioners about the project's value.

"The department is in general agreement with the proposed concept for the dedicated bike lane around City Hall," said Krys Johnson, safety press officer with PennDOT. "We are currently coordinating with the city to refine the lane configuration and the related pavement markings."

Young and the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems didn't responded to a request for comment on the proposal.

Allgrove-Hodges said 5th Square has not heard anything from Young, but remains optimistic that the proposal is being heard and taken seriously.

"We are urging folks to email and call his office," Allgrove-Hodges said. "... Neighbors in the area are especially valuable to get their voices heard. We know that they have heard us."