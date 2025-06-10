More Culture:

Japanese Breakfast debuts new song for 'The Materialists' soundtrack

'My Baby (Got Nothing at All)' is one of 16 tracks on the album. It drops Friday, along with the rom-com.

Japanese Breakfast Materialists Alex Gould/The Republic; USA TODAY NETWORK

Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, pictured above, has a new song on the soundtrack for 'The Materialists.' The rom-com hits theaters Friday.

Barely three months after releasing a new album, Japanese Breakfast has shared a sweet single off the upcoming "The Materialists" soundtrack.

"My Baby (Got Nothing at All)" premiered Tuesday ahead of the movie's weekend release. The 4-minute song plays with the romantic comedy's themes of searching for love — and weighing who's good on paper versus who feels like the right partner. In the film, a New York City matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) is caught between a rich, charming suitor (Pedro Pescal) and her less successful ex (Chris Evans).

MORE: 'Mare of Easttown' creator's new movie based on 2018 Calif. wildfire is coming to Apple TV+ this fall

"Find somebody who makes some figures, preferably someone with lots of zeroes," Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner sings on the track. "The only figure my baby's got is mine."

"My Baby (Got Nothing at All)" is one of 16 songs on the soundtrack. While most of them are part of the film score, by "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" composer Daniel Pemberton, neo soul singer Baby Rose also covers two ballads: "I'll Be Your Mirror" by Nico and the Velvet Underground and "That's All" by Nat King Cole.

Japanese Breakfast, which formed in Philadelphia in 2013, dropped its fourth album, "For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)," in March. The band received two Grammy nominations for its previous album, "Jubilee," in 2022.

Listen to "My Baby (Got Nothing at All)" below:


