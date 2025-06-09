More Culture:

June 09, 2025

'Mare of Easttown' creator's new movie based on 2018 Calif. wildfire is coming to Apple TV+ this fall

Brad Ingelsby co-wrote 'The Lost Bus,' which is about the disaster in Paradise. The drama stars Matthew McConaughey as a driver.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Lost Bus Provided image/Apple TV+

Matthew McConaughey plays a driver caught in the Paradise, California, wildfire in 'The Lost Bus.' Brad Ingelsby co-wrote the Apple TV+ movie.

Brad Ingelsby, the creator of "Mare of Easttown," has another streaming project lined up, this one a disaster thriller based on a true story.

The Berwyn native co-wrote the screenplay for "The Lost Bus," a movie coming to AppleTV+ this fall. The film dramatizes the real events surrounding the 2018 wildfire in Paradise, California, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

MORE: Which past winner in the Herr's Flavored by Philly potato chip contest should become permanently available?

In the first teaser for "The Lost Bus," which debuted Sunday, responders put out a call for help transporting 23 children to safety. Kevin McCay, a school bus driver played by Matthew McConaughey, responds. America Ferrera also stars as a teacher aiding in the mission.

Ingelsby adapted the screenplay with the movie's director Paul Greengrass from the book "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire" by Lizzie Johnson. It's set to be an especially busy year for Ingelsby, who also wrote the Apple TV+ film "Echo Valley," streaming Friday, and created the HBO series "Task." That crime drama, which filmed in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs in 2024, premieres in September.

"The Lost Bus" also features Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson. Check out the trailer below:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers Chester County Matthew McConaughey Brad Ingelsby Wildfires Apple TV

Videos

Featured

GU-WarrenCoBalloonFest2024_DSC02678_1200x800.png

It's one June wow after another in NJ
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

Development

Fishtown divided over rain garden plan that would cut parking spots

Hackett School lot

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Parenting

Game theory explains why reasonable parents make vaccine choices that fuel outbreaks

Vaccine Hesitancy Measles

Arts & Culture

Art for the Cash Poor fair promises original pieces for $250 or less

Art for Cash Poor

Books

Juliana Pache has a new crossword puzzle book on the African diaspora

Black Crossword Juliana Pache

Phillies

Phillies ship continues to sink, get swept by hapless Pirates

phillies-pirates-sweep-losing-streak-MLB-analysis-bryce-harper-ranger-suarez-cristopher-sanchez-trea-turner.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved