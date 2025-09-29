Dancerobot, a new restaurant from the chef behind Royal Sushi & Izakaya, puts a twist on traditional Japanese fare

A new Japanese restaurant from the acclaimed chef and owner of Royal Sushi & Izakaya opens its doors Tuesday in Rittenhouse — and a waitlist already is growing.

Dancerobot, named as one of the most-anticipated restaurant openings in the country earlier this year by Bon Appétit, will serve traditional Japanese comfort food with a modern twist and is planning to add breakfast and late-night menus in the future.

Dinner entrees include a Katsu curry, Wagyu roast beef, Hamburg steak and Wafu French Onion Soup. They range from $12-34 and are meant to be shared among the table. The restaurant's full bar offers dozens of sake options and classic cocktails with Japanese twists, including a matcha spritz and a black sesame espresso martini.

Dancerobot, at 1710 Sansom St., is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The late-night menu becomes available in late October and includes braised beef donuts, egg salad sandwiches, fried chicken and soufflé pudding and other bite-sized snacks. It will be available until 2 a.m. each night.

Later this fall, Dancerobot plans to unveil brunch and Teishoku, or Japanese breakfast, options on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Options include mackerel or king salmon, miso soup, omelettes and bacon, egg and cheese rice balls.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Dancerobot, a new Japanese restaurant from the Jesse Ito, the chef and owner of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, opens Tuesday at 1710 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse.



Dancerobot is the second Philadelphia restaurant from Jesse Ito, whose Queen Village sushi staple recently was named one of the 50 best restaurants in North America. It is co-owned Justin Bacharach, who headed the culinary team at Royal Sushi & Izakaya and is the executive chef.

The co-owners spoke to Resy about their vision for introducing the Philadelphia food scene to more casual Japanese food options.

"I never wanted to open another restaurant just for the sake of opening," Ito said. "I only want to open institutions that make a mark and push the cuisine. I feel strongly that Dancerobot is going to do that."

Dancerobot pays homage to the more sleek, Victorian-era ambience of Royal Sushi, but it infuses a more eclectic feel with 1980s movie posters, neon pink lighting and leopard-print accents adorning its interior. Up to 80 guests can be accommodated at its tables and an additional 20 can sit at its bar.

Reservations can be made online up to 30 days in advance. As of Monday afternoon, Dancerobot is currently booked 30 days out — through Oct. 28. According to Mia Fazio with Over Easy Public Relations, which represents Dancerobot, tables will be reserved nightly for walk-in diners.

Dancerobot is located next to Tria Events, a new space by the Philadelphia winery that specializes in tastings and classes.