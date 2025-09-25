Tria opens Rittenhouse event space that will host wine-tastings and classes taught by sommeliers

Tria opened an event space Thursday that is a short walk from its wine bar in Rittenhouse.

Tria Events, located in a rowhouse at 1726 Sansom St., strays from the wine bar's casual atmosphere in favor of hosting wine tastings, private events and classes from renowned sommeliers.

Lauren Harris, wine director for Tria, said the company had long felt "limited" in terms of offering private event rentals, and foresees the new space offering a more flexible atmosphere as it becomes more established. I also could serve more than just wine.

"We're thinking of doing a mezcal and cheese pairing class, cocktail classes. ... The space will kind of morph itself into whatever is going on," Harris said.

Tria Events can accommodate up to 32 guests for "classroom-style tastings" and up to 50 people for standing receptions. Catering services for parties also are available. Only parties that register for Tria's classes and wine tastings will be permitted to enter; no walk-ins are allowed.

Harris said the Tria team was able to get the space into shape in about eight weeks. The interior presents a sleek and modern feel that is similar to Tria's wine bar and previous locations. It is equipped with audio-visual capabilities and a drop-down projector screen that can be rented for private presentations, workshops and corporate meetings.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Booth seating available at Tria Events, located at 1726 Sansom St.



Tria has operated as many as four locations in the Philadelphia area at once in its 21 year span, but after its Washington Square West location closed in July, only its original Rittenhouse location, at 123 S. 18th St., remained. Now, its event space offers the company a new direction.

Tria Events aims to bring wine education to a broader audience in a "relaxed, approachable way," the company said. Harris will lead the class schedule, which will include a rotation of guest instructors. Classes include lessons on wine and cheese pairings, and curated tastings of wines from different regions and brands. Tickets range from $50-100 per guest.

"I'm looking forward to everything and I'm so grateful for the things we've done," Harris said. "I'm excited to get more exposure to people that want to learn about wine. ... But, this is such an opposite of any kind of pretentious space. The whole idea is we want to share all of this. So, getting to experience more people coming in feels special and exciting."