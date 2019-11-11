More Health:

November 11, 2019

Pennsylvania hospital's donor breast milk process at fault for death of 3 infants

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Hospitals
Geisinger Pseudomonas Source/Google Street View

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania determined that the equipment and process used to prepare donor breast milk was responsible for an outbreak of pseudomonas infections among infants born prematurely. Three babies died and five others were sickened over a two-month span.

Three infants who died after premature births at a Montour County hospital were sickened as a result of a bacterial infection caused by faulty preparation of donor breast milk, officials said.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville revealed last month that the infants fell ill in the neonatal intensive care unit as a result of a psuedomonas infection. Over a two-month span, eight babies born prematurely were found with the infection.

An investigation by infection control specialists found that traces of the bacteria were present on the equipment used to measure and administer donor breast milk, according to the Associated Press.

While the pseudomonas bacteria are common and usually harmless, they pose a serious risk to fragile patients.

"We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the families who have been affected by this incident," said Edward Hartle, Geisinger's executive vice president and chief medical officer. "We know that the public holds us to the highest standards, and we will continue to strive to live up to those expectations as we have throughout our history, constantly improving on what we do and how we do it." 

As of late September, Geisinger switched to single-use equipment for donor breast milk. There have not been any additional illnesses since then. Some premature newborns and their mothers were sent to other facilities during the investigation of the outbreak.

The parents of at least one of the newborns who died have filed a lawsuit against Geisinger, which operates one of Pennsylvania's largest health networks. The case could center on whether the equipment problem was longstanding and resulted in other illnesses prior to the cases reported in the last few months.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Hospitals Pennsylvania Infections Bacteria Breast Milk

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Astronomy

A 'Beaver Moon' and rare Mercury transit will be visible this week
Beaver full moon Philadelphia

Caregiving

When caring for a sick spouse shakes a marriage to the core
Caregiving marriage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date
Cicala at Divine Lorraine open reservations

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved