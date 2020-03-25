More Sports:

March 25, 2020

Darius Slay's contract is much more team-friendly than originally reported

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
032620DariusSlay Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay still got paid. Just not as much as originally thought.

When Darius Slay's new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles was originally reported, it seemed like the biggest cornerback deal in the NFL, at least in terms of the new money portion. That's what will happen when the player's agent provides the details of the deal:

Turns out, those numbers aren't close to reality. Here's the structure Slay's deal, via OverTheCap.com:

So what does that chart mean? 

• Slay's cap number in 2020, as you can see, is a very low $4,300,000. In 2021, it jumps to $15,750,000, and $19,750,000 in 2022. 

• If you look at the two pink-colored columns on the right, you can see that the Eagles are locked into Slay for two years. Releasing him during the 2022 offseason would only result in a dead money charge of $6,500,000.

Put simply, if you add up the $4,300,000 cap number in 2020, the $15,750,000 cap number in 2021, and the $6,500,000 in dead money in 2022, at worst, this is a two-year contract for $26,550,000, and now arguably a better deal, including the loss of third- and fifth-round picks, than what it would have taken to land Byron Jones.

