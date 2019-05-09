Pennsylvania Game Commission investigates suspected slaughter of 28 geese

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the suspicious deaths of 28 geese in Cumberland County last month.

Authorities said they received a call in early April concerning 12 dead geese that were found in Camp Hill. Two days later, investigators found another 15 dead geese behind an AMC Movie theater located on Simpson Ferry Road.

At first, authorities believed the geese must have died from disease since there were no signs of obvious trauma.

Five of the geese were sent for necropsy, which showed that they each had trauma from a small caliber gunshot wound.

"We are seeking help from anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area on the evenings of April 5 and April 7 to help us figure out what occurred," the Game Commission said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southcentral Region Office at (814) 643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief tip line at (888) PGC-8001.