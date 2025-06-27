More News:

June 27, 2025

Nearly 30-foot dead humpback whale found beached in Long Beach Township

The mammal was discovered heavily decomposed Friday morning and was originally seen offshore of Harvey Cedars on Monday.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Whales
Humpback whale Long island Provided Image/Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A female humpback whale was found washed ashore in Long Beach Township on Friday morning. The animal was already deceased and heavily decomposed when it was discovered.

A dead humpback whale washed ashore on Long Beach Island early Friday morning. 

The heavily decomposing, 29.5-foot female was found at 130th Street and Beach Haven Terrace in Long Beach Township around 7 a.m., although it had originally been seen 3.5 miles offshore of Harvey Cedars on Monday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded and transported the whale to the Department of Public Works yard. 

MORE: ACCT Philly rescues a gator, lizard, birds and horses in one chaotic week

The center typically collects samples from beached whales to determine a cause of injury or death. However, it said that this one was no longer viable for sampling because of how much its body had already deteriorated. Officials used photos to determine that it was the same one spotted earlier this week. 

Long Beach Township will bury the remains at the public works yard. 

Humpback whales are found in oceans all over the world, but they're one of the more common species that wash ashore in the area. Center data shows that 14 whales were found beached across the state, nine of which were humpbacks. Another nine were found in 2024, four of which were humpbacks. Only one other whale, a long-finned pilot, was found stranded in New Jersey so far in 2025. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Whales New Jersey Humpback Beach Philadelphia Long Beach Township

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PPA's metered parking rates in Center City to go up $1 on July 1

PPA Rate increase

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

Virtual Dog Therapy

Food & Drink

Triple Bottom Brewing debuts beer with immigrant rights on can

Know Your Rights beer

Performances

On Stage in July: Shakespeare in Clark Park and 'Life of Pi'

A Bottom's Dream

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved