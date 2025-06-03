Del Frisco's Grille in Center City to close this summer after 7 years

Del Frisco's Grille will close later this summer after nearly seven years as the ground-floor restaurant at the Cambria Hotel Philadelphia in Center City.

A layoff notice posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said 51 employees at the restaurant will be affected by the closure. The restaurant's lease is expiring and will not be renewed, a manager confirmed Tuesday, and Del Frisco's Grille will close at the end of July or early August.

MORE: New Jersey law makes inciting brawls a crime with $10,000 fines and jail time

Del Frisco's Grille opened in December 2018 as a more casual counterpart to the nearby Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, which has occupied the ground floor of the First Pennsylvania Bank building at 15th and Chestnut streets since 2008.

The 250-seat Del Frisco's Grille, at Broad and Locust streets, offers a mix of American cuisine and seafood along with a rotating cocktail menu. The Cambria hotel is owned by developer Pearl Properties, which could not immediately be reached about plans to fill the looming vacancy.

The Del Frisco's Grille chain is owned by Landry's Inc., which also owns the Double Eagle Steakhouse and McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks at 1 S. Broad St. Those two restaurants are not affected by the plan to close Del Frisco's Grille, which has 13 other locations in the country. The manager at the Philadelphia location said employees will be given opportunities to transfer to other restaurants owned by Landry's Inc. in the region.