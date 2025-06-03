More News:

June 03, 2025

Del Frisco's Grille in Center City to close this summer after 7 years

The restaurant served as a casual companion to the nearby Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, which will remain open.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Del Frisco's Grille Mike Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

Del Frisco's Grille, located on the ground floor of the Cambria Hotel Philadelphia at 219 S. Broad St., will close this summer after nearly seven years in business.

Del Frisco's Grille will close later this summer after nearly seven years as the ground-floor restaurant at the Cambria Hotel Philadelphia in Center City.

A layoff notice posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said 51 employees at the restaurant will be affected by the closure. The restaurant's lease is expiring and will not be renewed, a manager confirmed Tuesday, and Del Frisco's Grille will close at the end of July or early August.

MORENew Jersey law makes inciting brawls a crime with $10,000 fines and jail time

Del Frisco's Grille opened in December 2018 as a more casual counterpart to the nearby Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, which has occupied the ground floor of the First Pennsylvania Bank building at 15th and Chestnut streets since 2008.

The 250-seat Del Frisco's Grille, at Broad and Locust streets, offers a mix of American cuisine and seafood along with a rotating cocktail menu. The Cambria hotel is owned by developer Pearl Properties, which could not immediately be reached about plans to fill the looming vacancy.

The Del Frisco's Grille chain is owned by Landry's Inc., which also owns the Double Eagle Steakhouse and McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks at 1 S. Broad St. Those two restaurants are not affected by the plan to close Del Frisco's Grille, which has 13 other locations in the country. The manager at the Philadelphia location said employees will be given opportunities to transfer to other restaurants owned by Landry's Inc. in the region.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Center City Restaurants Steakhouse Food & Drink Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest
Limited - LGBTQ Wows June

New Jersey is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Eagles player charged with DUI after crashing car in central Pa.

Juqua Parker DUI

Sponsored

Striving for zero road fatalities

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

Alternative Medicine

Riley Cote quietly used cannabis to calm his nerves as a Flyer. Now, he says, NHL players are far more open about using it

Riley Cote Cannabis

Arts & Culture

Nation's oldest outdoor art show set to return to Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

TV

Docuseries will chronicle restoration of Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Cobbs Creek Golf Main

Phillies

Phils manager Rob Thomson says Harper beaning "not intentional"

bryce-harper-phillies-hit-batter-braves-spencer-strider-national-league.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved