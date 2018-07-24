Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized for heroin overdose ahead of Atlantic City show

July 24, 2018
Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to a report from TMZ.
According to TMZ’s report, Lovato was treated with Narcan (a heroin overdose antidote) at her home in Hollywood Hills after celebrating a friend’s birthday Monday night.
Variety reports Lovato is “stable.”
Lovato was scheduled to perform on the beach in Atlantic City this Thursday, July 26, as part of the city’s ongoing concert series on the sand. The concert was announced in May and had been Lovato's only East Coast performance scheduled for this year. According to a report from the Press of Atlantic City, her performance has been cancelled:
Demi Lovato will NOT be performing on the beach in Atlantic City on Thursday, LiveNation confirms to The Press of AC's @ACPressDanzis . A replacement act for Thursday's concert will be announced soon.— John DeRosier (@ACPressDeRosier) July 24, 2018
Lovato has struggled with addiction at different points in her career and has addressed the struggles publicly, even releasing a documentary in 2012 detailing her rehab.
In March, Lovato posted on Twitter celebrating her sobriety:
Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018
Then, in the song “Sober,” which was released in June, Lovato sang the line “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”
LiveNation did not immediately return a request for comment.
This is an evolving story. We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @@adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.