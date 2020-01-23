More Culture:

January 23, 2020

Eagles' DeSean Jackson decks out Rolls-Royce in tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle

By Michael Tanenbaum
DeSean Jackson's Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been outfitted to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper and longtime friend of Jackson's who was fatally shot in Los Angeles in March 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson prominently honored his late friend Nispey Hussle during the 2018 season with a line of cleats dedicated to the slain Los Angeles rapper.

Jackson didn't have many opportunities to wear them during pre-game warmups last year as a result of the injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019 season.

Now in the offseason, Jackson decided to step up his memorial efforts by customizing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with features dedicated to Nipsey Hussle. Jackson shared pictures and videos of the souped up car on Instagram.

Every time Jackson enters or exits the car, he'll see a projection on the ground for his friend.

The blue interior is a nod to the song "Blue Laces," which led to the rapper's association with the color. After his death, fans even campaigned Crayola to create a Nipsey Blue crayon.

RELATED ARTICLE: Meek Mill to join John Legend, DJ Khaled for Nipsey Hussle tribute at 2020 Grammys

Born Ermias Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in March 2019 outside his Marathon Clothing store in south Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

Jackson is expected to return to the Eagles with a clean bill of health next season after undergoing surgery on a torn core muscle. It's not clear where Jackson keeps the car, but maybe some day it will turn up at the NovaCare Complex.

Michael Tanenbaum
