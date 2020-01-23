Eagles' DeSean Jackson decks out Rolls-Royce in tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson prominently honored his late friend Nispey Hussle during the 2018 season with a line of cleats dedicated to the slain Los Angeles rapper.

Jackson didn't have many opportunities to wear them during pre-game warmups last year as a result of the injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019 season.

Now in the offseason, Jackson decided to step up his memorial efforts by customizing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with features dedicated to Nipsey Hussle. Jackson shared pictures and videos of the souped up car on Instagram.

Every time Jackson enters or exits the car, he'll see a projection on the ground for his friend.

The blue interior is a nod to the song "Blue Laces," which led to the rapper's association with the color. After his death, fans even campaigned Crayola to create a Nipsey Blue crayon.