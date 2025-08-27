A breath test developed at Penn State can quickly diagnoses diabetes

Researchers at Penn State University have found a fast and inexpensive way to diagnose diabetes early through a breath test.

Currently, diabetes must be diagnosed by measuring glucose levels through blood or sweat tests that involve visits to the doctor, lab work, time and expense. But a breath test developed at Penn State can pick up high levels of acetone in one's breath — an indication of diabetes — and return the results in a few minutes.

The study is published in the September issue of the Chemical Engineering Journal.

About 38 million Americans have diabetes, which occurs when the body does not produce any or enough insulin – or when the body is unable to use insulin. Insulin is needed for blood to move glucose to cells for energy. As a result, glucose builds up in the blood, creating blood sugar levels that are too high.

"While we have sensors that can detect glucose in sweat, these require that we induce sweat through exercise, chemicals or a sauna, which are not always practical or convenient," said Huanyu Cheng, the lead author of the new study. "This sensor only requires that you exhale into a bag, dip the sensor in and wait a few minutes for results."

People may be familiar with acetone as a chemical in nail polish and paint remover. But it also naturally occurs in one's breath — a byproduct of the body converting fat to energy. High levels of acetone – above about 1.8 parts per million – indicate diabetes.

Previous breath tests to pick up acetone levels required lab work to obtain the results. The Penn State sensor does not require that.

The researchers tested the breath of 51 people with type 2 diabetes and 20 healthy people. The breath test was able to accurately differentiate people who had the disease from people who did not.

"If we could better understand how acetone levels in the breath change with diet and exercise, in the same way we see fluctuations in glucose levels depending on when and what a person eats, it would be a very exciting opportunity to use this for health applications beyond diagnosing diabetes," Cheng said.