Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

August 27, 2025

A breath test developed at Penn State can quickly diagnoses diabetes

The tool, which returns results within minutes, relies on acetone levels to determine whether someone has the disease.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Diabetes
Diabetes Breath Test Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Diabetes diagnoses typically involve blood or sweat tests that require visits to the doctor and lab work. Penn State researchers have developed a simple breath test that picks up high acetone levels, an indicator of diabetes.

Researchers at Penn State University have found a fast and inexpensive way to diagnose diabetes early through a breath test.

Currently, diabetes must be diagnosed by measuring glucose levels through blood or sweat tests that involve visits to the doctor, lab work, time and expense. But a breath test developed at Penn State can pick up high levels of acetone in one's breath — an indication of diabetes — and return the results in a few minutes.

MORE: Most U.S. women of reproductive age have elevated risk for birth defects

The study is published in the September issue of the Chemical Engineering Journal.

About 38 million Americans have diabetes, which occurs when the body does not produce any or enough insulin – or when the body is unable to use insulin. Insulin is needed for blood to move glucose to cells for energy. As a result, glucose builds up in the blood, creating blood sugar levels that are too high.

"While we have sensors that can detect glucose in sweat, these require that we induce sweat through exercise, chemicals or a sauna, which are not always practical or convenient," said Huanyu Cheng, the lead author of the new study. "This sensor only requires that you exhale into a bag, dip the sensor in and wait a few minutes for results."

People may be familiar with acetone as a chemical in nail polish and paint remover. But it also naturally occurs in one's breath — a byproduct of the body converting fat to energy. High levels of acetone – above about 1.8 parts per million – indicate diabetes.

Previous breath tests to pick up acetone levels required lab work to obtain the results. The Penn State sensor does not require that.

The researchers tested the breath of 51 people with type 2 diabetes and 20 healthy people. The breath test was able to accurately differentiate people who had the disease from people who did not.

"If we could better understand how acetone levels in the breath change with diet and exercise, in the same way we see fluctuations in glucose levels depending on when and what a person eats, it would be a very exciting opportunity to use this for health applications beyond diagnosing diabetes," Cheng said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Diabetes Philadelphia Studies Pennsylvania State University Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Temple Women's Hospital

Temple's new Women and Families Hospital aims to reduce maternal health disparities
Limited - IBC Celebrate Caring 2025

Meet the 2025 Celebrate Caring winners

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Weitzman Museum vandalized with spray paint for the second straight week

Weitzman vandalism

Festivals

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central PA

Limited - Covered Bridge

Adult Health

Looking to lose weight? The viral 'pink salt trick' doesn't work, dietitians say

Pink Salt Water

Celebrities

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

taylor swift engagement

Entertainment

What to do in Philly this week

Cantina Los Caballitos

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved