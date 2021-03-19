Philadelphia's 2021 Dining Out For Life to take place in April

Dining Out For Life is set to return on Thursday, April 29. The event was founded in 1991 by Action Wellness to raise money for people living with HIV and AIDS.

Like last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will focus more on dining in instead of dining out. Action Wellness is encouraging people to order takeout from participating restaurants, as well as safely dining at the eateries.



The 2021 Dining Out For Life goal is for Action Wellness to raise money for its cause, as well as show support for local businesses affected by the pandemic.

Participating restaurants will not be asked to donate this year, but Action Wellness encourages diners to make donations. This can be done online, by calling (215) 981-3367 or by texting DINEIN to 50155. Normally during the event, a percentage of each diner's bill would be donated by the restaurant.

Some of the restaurants taking part in the 2021 Dining Out For Life include Bistro Romano, Cry Baby Pasta, El Vez, Sampan, Attico Rooftop, Parc and Chatayee Thai.