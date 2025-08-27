More Events:

August 27, 2025

Dinos After Dark returns Sept. 26 at the Academy of Natural Sciences

The after-hours program will spotlight Hispanic Heritage Month with fossils, insects, music and food

By PhillyVoice Media Events
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will host its next Dinos After Dark program on Friday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The pay-what-you-wish event invites visitors to explore the museum after hours with activities that combine science and culture.

This edition marks Hispanic Heritage Month with programming focused on Latin American natural history. Guests can view live insects at the Bugs of Latin America station, examine fossils from Cuba with paleontologist Alejandra Melo and hear from Nathan Nazario about mammals and paleontology in the region.

The evening also includes a hands-on craft activity, a 6 p.m. auditorium show and music by Bobby Flowers, formerly known as DJ Lean Wit It. The Dino Drafts Beer Garden in Dinosaur Hall will be open for drink service among the museum’s prehistoric exhibits.

Food will be available from Lula’s Empanadas, Nini B Sweets, Humpty’s Dumplings and La Llamita Vegana.

