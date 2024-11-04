More News:

November 04, 2024

NOAA investigates butchered remains of dolphin found on New Jersey beach

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the animal found in Allenhurst appeared to have been cut with a sharp instrument.

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Natioanl Oceanic & Atomospheric Administration is investigating the discovery of a butchered dolphin carcass on a beach in Allenhurst, New Jersey, on Oct. 30.

The carcass of a dolphin found butchered on a beach in Monmouth County last week is being investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The animal's partial remains were found Oct. 30 on a beach at Allen Avenue in Allenhurst, just north of Asbury Park. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, based in Brigantine, said the dolphin's flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument. Only the dolphin's head, fin, heart and lungs were left at the scene.

MOREHuman bones found along Delaware River bank at Penn Treaty Park 

The standing center said the animal was a common dolphin, one of the most abundant types of the mammal found around the world. The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 makes it illegal to harass, hunt, capture, collect or kill dolphins.

Witnesses told the Marine Mammal Stranding Center that a live common dolphin was seen the night before the remains were discovered in Allenhurst. The dolphin was seen struggling the in the surf about a block away from where the remains were found. The witnesses said the dolphin appeared to have made it over a sandbar and got back to sea. It's unknown whether the dolphin that was spotted is the one that turned up dead.

The remains were taken to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to be photographed and documented before the carcass was buried on the beach.

An investigation is underway with NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement. The agency said anyone with information can call their 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538.

