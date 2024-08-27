More News:

August 27, 2024

Man arrested for alleged unprovoked assault of multiple people in Center City

Police say that Donnell Bruce, 36, attacked five individuals on the 2200 block of Market Street Monday morning.

By Chris Compendio
Authorities say Donnell Bruce, 36, pushed three individuals to the ground before punching a 22-year-old woman and attempting to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man. Police charged Bruce with aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.

A 36-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges after allegedly assaulting five people unprovoked in Center City Monday morning.

Police say that Donnell Bruce attacked three "elderly" people — two women and a man — by pushing them to the ground around 7:15 a.m. on the 2200 block of Market Street. Authorities did not release details or ages of the three people but allege that the attack was unprovoked.

After the initial attack, Bruce continued west on Market Street and punched a 22-year-old woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to police.

Bruce then attempted to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man and punched him in the mouth when he resisted, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene, quickly locating and detaining him.

Authorities say that all five individuals allegedly attacked by Bruce suffered minor injuries. Police charged Bruce with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, resisting arrest and other related offenses.

While there has been an overall downward trend in violent crime in Philadelphia, statistics from Philly Police show 3,583 reported aggravated assaults in 2024 as of Aug. 25, a more than 7% increase compared to that point in time last year.

