Batter & Crumbs in Point Breeze makes DoorDash's 'Most Loved' restaurants list

Batter & Crumbs is being recognized by DoorDash for being among the top-rated and most reliable restaurants on the delivery app.

The vegan bakery and cafe in Point Breeze made DoorDash's list of the "Most Loved" restaurants in the United States. The list honors 58 small-to-medium-sized restaurants that have received at least 50 customer reviews that include the word "love" and have gained DoorDash's "Most Loved" designation in consecutive months over the last six months. That designation is given to restaurants that have an overall rating of at least 4.5, offer delivery prices that are similar to in-store pries and achieve monthly performance goals regarding cancelled and incorrect orders.

MORE: 'We the Pizza' is part cookbook, part memoir from formerly incarcerated Philadelphians Batter & Crumbs, at 1401 Reed St., was the only Philly restaurant to nab a place on the list. The Batter & Crumbs restaurant was opened in 2019 by John Schultz and Paul Carmine, a married couple who began their baking journey after they went vegan and craved good pastries. The business actually began in 2014 as a wholesale operation, with Schultz and Carmine fulfilling orders from a commercial kitchen in Delaware County, before blossoming into the cafe.

Batter & Crumbs serves coffee, pastries, bagels, cupcakes and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Diners can eat in or order from DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or Caviar. Some of the cafe's most popular items on DoorDash include its "Spinach Jawn" savory pie, "McCrumb" breakfast sandwich and coffee cake.

Provided Image/Batter & Crumbs Batter & Crumbs, a vegan cafe at 1401 Reed St., opened in 2019. It sells coffee, pastries and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

"Being recognized by DoorDash as one of their 'Most Loved' restaurants is an incredible honor for us at Batter & Crumbs," Carmine said Thursday. "This distinction reflects the genuine appreciation from our customers, and we are deeply grateful for their support."

The only other Pennsylvania restaurant on DoorDash's "Most Loved" list was Miyako Sushi in Harrisburg. Levain Bakery, which opened its first Philly location in October, also was recognized by DoorDash for its Manhattan store. No New Jersey restaurants made the list.

Restaurants that DoorDash's monthly "Most Loved designation are given better visibility on the app, which can lead to increased sales, according to DoorDash. For example, Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton, Chester County, saw an estimated sales spike between 25% to 30% after achieving the status.