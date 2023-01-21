DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $200 bonus for Giants-Eagles

The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives all prospective players the opportunity to turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey even if your first wager on Giants-Eagles settles as a loss.

An NFC East battle is set for Saturday night between the Giants and Eagles, which means you have time to activate our DraftKings promo code here for an enormous guaranteed bonus. Signing up via the links on this page will give you the chance to bet $5, get $200 guaranteed with a bet on the game.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Philadelphia will look to pick up their third win this season against New York. That can be a tough task, especially given how close their Week 18 matchup was. You can secure a huge bonus win or lose when you sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account ahead of this prime time game.

Click here to bet $5, get $200 on the Giants-Eagles game by activating our DraftKings promo code.

Bet $5, get $200 on Giants-Eagles with this DraftKings promo code offer

This DraftKings promo code offer for the Giants-Eagles game represents the biggest guaranteed bonus available this weekend. Players who register for an account will secure $200 in bonus bets. To make this offer even more enticing, it's important to note that DraftKings will let you pick any betting market.

That means you could wager on the Eagles to win, the Giants to cover the spread, or the teams to combine for more than 42.5 points. DraftKings has even made player props available to wager on with this promo. That means you could get a potentially bigger payout with a bet on AJ Brown to score 2 or more touchdowns. Even if he fails to find the end zone, you'll secure $200 in bonus bets. If, however, he does find pay dirt twice, you'd earn a nice cash return in addition to your bonus bets.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code

The registration process for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is straightforward. You won't even need to enter a DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets. Complete these steps to wager on the game:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code. Fill out the necessary information. Select a deposit method, such as PayPal or online banking. Add at least $5 to your account. Place your first cash bet of $5+ on any market.

You will receive a cash profit if your bet settles as a win. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you'll lock in a $200 return in bonus bets. These bonus bets are eligible for use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, and more.

In-app promo offers

DraftKings Sportsbook has two more offers available to all prospective bettors. DraftKings users can take advantage of a no sweat bet for any NFL divisional round game. This will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager settles as a loss.

The second offer is a stepped up same game parlay promo. Players who opt-into this promo will receive a profit boost for their qualifying bet. The stepped up same game parlay promo requires bettors to build a SGP that consists of three or more legs and falls within the required odds parameters.

Bet $5, get $200 when you wager on the Giants-Eagles game when you activate our DraftKings promo code by clicking here.