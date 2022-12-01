DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on Bills-Patriots TNF

You can activate our DraftKings promo code offer for the chance to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins on Thursday Night Football. Plus, you'll get back your wager and a cash profit if your team wins.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is giving new users who sign up ahead of Bills-Patriots a massive offer. This comes by way of a 30-1 odds boost on either team to win on Thursday night, which you can get here .

Buffalo and New England are set to take the field in prime time. The Bills, who entered the season as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, are in a tight race atop the AFC East. They enter this game tied with the Miami Dolphins at 8-3 on the season. New England isn't far behind at 6-5, though that's got them in the basement of a competitive division.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for the chance to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins Bills-Patriots.

DraftKings promo code unlocks 30-1 odds boost for Bills-Patriots

Before the Bills and Patriots go head-to-head on Thursday night, you will have the chance to apply our DraftKings promo code and secure a 30-1 odds boost. That equates to giving either team boosted moneyline odds of +3000. For a bit of perspective, the Bills enter play as a -205 moneyline favorite. That means under normal circumstances, it would take a wager of $307.50 to earn a $200 payout.

Those who would rather back the Patriots as the home underdog at +170 odds would need to bet $88 outside of this promo to earn $200. Instead, a new player could just register via any of the links on this page and bet just $5 on either team to win. If they do, those players would get back their $5 wager, a cash profit, and a $150 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook. This would convey as six $25 free bets, which are eligible for use on any game.

How to register with our DraftKings promo code

Signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is easy when you use our links. That's because the links on this page will instantly activate the DraftKings promo code offer and lock in a 30-1 odds boost for Thursday Night Football. Follow these instructions to register today:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in the necessary information, like your name, address, and birthdate. Select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your account. Navigate to the Bills-Patriots game and wager $5 on either team's moneyline. If your team wins on Thursday night, you will earn six $25 free bets ($150 total) to use on games in any sports league, including the NFL, World Cup, NBA, and more.

NFL stepped up same game parlay promo

All DraftKings Sportsbook users will have another great offer to take advantage of on Thursday night. This comes by way of the NFL stepped up same game parlay promo. This offer gives bettors three profit boost tokens to use on same game parlay wagers for NFL Week 13 games. The first is for use on Thursday Night Football. The second can be used on any Sunday game, while the third is for Monday Night Football.

To qualify, the same game parlay must have three or more legs with individual leg odds of -500 or longer. The overall SGP's odds must bet +100 or longer. What makes this promo special is that your profit boost will increase for every leg added. Those who build a SGP with ten or more legs will get a 100% profit boost.

Click here to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins Bills-Patriots on Thursday night.



