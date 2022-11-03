DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on Phillies-Astros, Eagles-Texans

Prospective bettors who sign up via the links on this page will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code. This gives players the chance to turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus if their team wins.

As the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Houston Astros and Houston Texans, respectively, you can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost. This offer includes a bet $5, win $200 offer.

Simply put, there is no larger odds boost available to sports bettors than this 40-1 odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook. Any player who signs up via our links will get boosted +4000 odds on any team tonight, including the heavily-favored Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, win $200 offer.

DraftKings promo code brings 40-1 odds boost

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to improve to 8-0 on the season when they travel to Houston and take on the Texans. Philadelphia has looked excellent thus far this season and are a near two-touchdown favorite on the road. Given their -730 moneyline odds, it would normally take a $1,460 wager on the Eagles to earn a $200 return. Instead, you can throw down a mere $5 wager to pick up a $200 bonus in a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook will give bettors the ability to bet on any game, regardless of the sports league or the moneyline odds. That means you can bet on the Eagles, Texans, Phillies, or Astros on Thursday night. Given the $200 upside, the smartest play is to bet on the Eagles, but you can certainly take the time to wager on Game 5 of the World Series instead.

How to register with our DraftKings promo code

Prospective bettors who register via the links on this page will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code. As such, you will not need to manually input a code. Here's how to get in on the action:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code. Enter the required information to set up an account. Select any deposit method and add $5+ to your account. Navigate to the Phillies-Astros or Eagles-Texans game. Wager $5+ on any team's moneyline.

In the event that your first bet settles as a win, you will receive a $200 bonus for the victorious bet in addition to a cash profit and your initial $5+ wager. The $200 bonus will hit your account in the form of eight $25 free bets, which you can use on any game in any sports league.

In-app promo offers

There are a number of great in-app promos available for Thursday Night Football and the World Series. There is a TNF super boost available with boosted +100 odds on AJ Brown to record 50+ receiving yards and Jalen Hurts to throw for 200+ passing yards.

Bettors can also take advantage of stepped up same game parlay promos. These promos give bettors a profit boost ranging from 20% all the way up to 100% depending on the number of legs added to a qualifying same game parlay bet.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins its game when you click here to activate our DraftKings promo code.