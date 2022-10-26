More Sports:

October 26, 2022

DraftKings promo code: Bet Ravens-Bucs with 40-1 odds

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
The latest DraftKings promo code offer comes with a 40-1 odds boost to use on the Baltimore Ravens or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and you can click here to lock in a 40-1 odds boost on either team to win. This odds boost allows you to potentially turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus in a win.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer includes a wide array of benefits, including a 40-1 odds boost on the Ravens or Buccaneers to win on Thursday night. This promo gives bettors the chance to earn a huge bonus on a small wager.

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup features a pair of division leaders. The Baltimore Ravens are 4-3 on the season and are coming off a 23-20 win in Week 7 over the Cleveland Browns. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the top team in the NFC South despite entering play with a 3-4 record. They've dropped consecutive games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

Click here to bet $5, win $200 if the team of your choice wins Ravens-Bucs on Thursday Night Football with this DraftKings promo code offer.

Bet $5, win $200 with our DraftKings promo code offer

When it comes to odds boosts for Thursday Night Football, DraftKings Sportsbook leads the way. Any new user who signs up for an account can get boosted 40-1 odds on the Ravens or Buccaneers to win. That's a sizable boost, especially considering that the Ravens (-115) and Bucs (-105) have virtually identical moneyline odds.

Outside of this promo, it would take a $230 wager on the Ravens or a $210 bet on the Bucs to win $200. Rather than shell out that much money, you can activate the DraftKings promo code offer via the links on this page and put up a mere $5 for the chance at a $200 bonus.

How to sign up with this DraftKings promo code

You can secure a 40-1 odds boost on the Ravens-Bucs Thursday Night Football game when you activate our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page. Keep in mind that you do not need to manually enter a code, since our links will do that instantly. Follow these instructions to register today:

  1. Click here to apply the DraftKings promo code.
  2. Fill out the required information fields.
  3. Choose a deposit method and add $5 or more.
  4. Select the Ravens-Bucs game.
  5. Wager $5 on either team's moneyline.

If your first bet settles as a win, DraftKings Sportsbook will issue $200 in free bets to your account. This bonus will be divided into eight $25 free bets, which you can use on the same game or split up to use on multiple games.

Even more value

There are always a number of other ways to find value in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. This includes odds boosts across multiple sports leagues, as well as in-app promos.

Currently, there are profit boosts available for the NBA, but it's safe to assume that DraftKings will unveil at least one in-app promo or odds boost ahead of Thursday night's matchup. This could include a stepped up same game parlay offer, which comes with a sizable profit boost for qualifying wagers.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team is victorious on Thursday night when you apply our DraftKings promo code by clicking here.

