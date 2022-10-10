More Sports:

October 10, 2022

This DraftKings promo code brings bet $5, win $200 MNF offer for Raiders-Chiefs

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
Sports Betting NFL
This DraftKings promo code brings bet $5, win $200 MNF offer for Raiders-Chiefs Craig Dudek/XL Media

Our DraftKings promo code brings a bet $5, win $200 offer to new users who wager on Monday Night Football.

Opening kickoff of Monday Night Football is closer than ever and our DraftKings promo code unlocks a bet $5, win $200 offer you can get by clicking here. This 40-1 odds boost is available to use on either team.

As the Raiders and Chiefs prepare to take the field, you can benefit in a major way by activating our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page. This bet $5, win $200 offer is the largest odds boost in legal online sports betting.

DraftKings Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV
NEW USER SIGNUP
ANY GAME!
BET $5, WIN $200!

In order to take advantage of this Monday Night Football offer, you will merely need to place a $5 wager on either team's moneyline. A winning moneyline bet will earn you a cash profit and the $200 bonus offered with this DraftKings promo.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for the bet $5, win $200 MNF offer.

Bet $5, win $200 on MNF with our DraftKings promo code

The Kansas City Chiefs are a home favorite, as most would expect to see. After all, as the top team in the AFC West and one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs should be favored over a visiting 1-3 team. At the same time, divisional games can be unpredictable and upsets are well within the realm of possibility. 

Under normal circumstances, it would take a $660 cash wager on the Chiefs (-330) to earn a $200 return. Even at +275 odds, it would typically take a wager of about $73 to make $200 on the Raiders in an upset. Instead, you can wager just $5 and earn a $200 bonus if your team wins the game.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code

If you want to lock in a 40-1 odds boost on the Raiders or Chiefs to win, you will need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Complete these steps to get in on the action today:

  1. Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code offer.
  2. Enter the necessary information to establish an account.
  3. Pick any available deposit method to add money to your account.
  4. Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
  5. Wager on either team's moneyline.

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue a $200 bonus to your account if your team wins. This bonus will appear as eight $25 free bets, which you can use on any game or league.

NFL one-a-day stepped up same game parlay promo

If you want to get started with yet another valuable offer, you're in luck. After activating our DraftKings promo code and making your first wager, you will have the chance to opt-into a mega in-app promo. This offer, the NFL one-a-day stepped up same game parlay, includes a profit boost token for any qualifying same game parlay on Monday Night Football.

The way this offer works is simple. You will need to construct a same game parlay consisting of at least three legs. This offer must meet the minimum odds requirement to qualify. A 3-leg parlay will receive a 20% profit boost token. For each leg added on, DraftKings will increase the percentage. This will go all the way up to 100% with a SGP of 10 legs or more.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins on Monday night with our DraftKings promo code when you click here.

DraftKings Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV
NEW USER SIGNUP
ANY GAME!
BET $5, WIN $200!


If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Sports Betting NFL DraftKings XL

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Michael Nutter to co-chair U.S. Treasury's first racial equity committee
Michael Nutter US Treasury

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Breast cancer awareness campaigns often overlook those with metastatic cancer – here’s how they can do better
Breast cancer ribbon

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
100922JalenHurts

Music

Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?
Phillies celebrate playoff series win "Dancing On My Own"

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Halloween weekend with turnip-carving demonstrations
Halloween weekend Museum of the American Revolution

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved