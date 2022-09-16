More Sports:

September 16, 2022

DraftKings promo code enters weekend with $200 instant bonus for NFL Week 2

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
DraftKings promo code enters weekend with $200 instant bonus for NFL Week 2

The NFL Week 2 action picks up on Sunday and bettors can earn a $200 instant bonus by activating our DraftKings promo code. Doing so will unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 offer for any of Sunday's NFL action.

Prospective bettors in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, among others, can turn a $5 wager into a $200 instant bonus. Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically apply our DraftKings promo code and sign up for an account.

There are quite a few intriguing matchups set for Sunday, including an NFC South battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, as well as a clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. The Sunday night matchup features the Green Bay Packers, who will play host to the Chicago Bears.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed when you activate our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings promo code activates $200 NFL Week 2 bonus

It's important to note that this Bet $5, Get $200 offer is technically available use on either NFL Week 2 games or any college football game this weekend. Since a significant number of bettors ultimately wager on the NFL, that's our point of emphasis. Either way, all it takes is a $5 wager on any game or player prop for any NFL or college football game to earn a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving any new player the freedom to select any NFL or college football game with this wager. On the NFL side of things, you could choose to wager $5 on the Green Bay Packers to beat the Chicago Bears. If the Packers win, you'll get back your $5 stake, as well as winnings generated on the bet. Even if the Packers lose, you would still receive the $200 guaranteed bonus as soon as you place your bet. That means your bonus will be accessible before the Packers and Bears take the field. You can us the bonus on college football, MLB, or NFL games, as well as UFC Fight Night and any racing events.

How to register with our DraftKings promo code

Any prospective bettor can take advantage of this $200 instant bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to grab this bonus, you won't even have to manually enter a DraftKings promo code when you follow these instructions:

  1. Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.
  2. Enter the required information to set up an account.
  3. Confirm via a geolocation check that you are in a state where online sports betting is legal.
  4. Select an account funding method, such as online banking, PayPal, or any other option.
  5. Add $5+ to your new account.
  6. Select any NFL Week 2 game.

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue eight $25 free bets to your account, totaling $200. If your first bet wins, you'll get back your $5 wager plus a profit. Win or lose, you will still collect the $200 bonus to use on other games.

More offers for Week 2

All DraftKings Sportsbook players can take advantage of two more offers for NFL Week 2. This includes the popular NFL Sunday Up 10 Early Win promo, which pays out a moneyline win if a player's team takes a 10+ point lead at any time during the selected game. There's also an NFL Stepped Up SGP promo that includes a tiered profit boost of up to 100%. 

Bet $5, Get $200 with our DraftKings promo code when you click here.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

