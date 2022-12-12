DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots-Cardinals

More Sports:

This DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football includes a 30-1 odds boost to use on Patriots-Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals will host the New England Patriots on Monday night and you can activate our DraftKings promo code offer for a 30-1 odds boost. Simply click here and you'll have the chance to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins the game.

Before the Cardinals and Patriots take the field, you can get boosted +3000 odds on either team to win. Clicking on any of the links on this page will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock a 30-1 odds boost.

At 6-6 on the season, the Patriots find themselves in last place in the AFC East. The Cardinals, meanwhile, enter play with a disappointing 4-8 record. Arizona's playoff hopes are essentially non-existent, while the Pats still have a legitimate shot in a relatively underwhelming AFC. 

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 odds boost to use on the Cardinals or Patriots on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings promo code unlocks 30-1 MNF odds boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering prospective bettors the largest odds boost in the business. Any bettor who signs up today through the links on this page will receive a 30-1 odds boost to use on the Patriots or Cardinals. This represents boosted moneyline odds of +3000. 

As things currently stand, the Patriots are a two-point road favorite. Their moneyline odds are -130, which means it would usually take a $195 wager to make a $150 return. On the other side, the Cardinals are a +110 moneyline underdog. At those odds, it would typically take a $136 wager to make about $150. Instead, you could apply our DraftKings promo code and earn the same $150 bonus on a mere $5 wager. As long as your team wins, you'll secure the bonus.

How to sign up with our DraftKings promo code

Prospective bettors interested in getting a 30-1 odds boost for Monday Night Football will need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. The registration process only takes a few minutes to finish. Here's how to get in on tonight's action:

  1. Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.
  2. Fill in the necessary information to establish your identity.
  3. Choose a deposit method and add at least $5.
  4. Select the Patriots-Cardinals game.
  5. Wager $5 on either team's moneyline.

You will receive six $25 free bets ($150 total) if your team wins on Monday Night Football. You will also get back your wager and a small cash return. The free bets you receive will be eligible for use on other games taking place this week.

MNF stepped up same game parlay

DraftKings Sportsbook has another great offer for all sportsbook users looking to win big on a small wager. Players who opt-into the NFL stepped up same game parlay promo will be eligible for a profit boost, which can be applied to a qualifying same game parlay consisting of three or more legs. The profit boost percentage rises with each leg you add, maxing out at a 100% boost for any SGP with 10 or more legs.

Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins on Monday Night Football when you apply our DraftKings promo code by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $150! Any Game!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

