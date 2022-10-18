DraftKings promo code for Phillies-Padres NLCS scores bet $5, win $200

Philadelphia and San Diego are just four wins away from the World Series. Before the teams take the field in Game 1, you can apply our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page for a 40-1 odds boost.

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will take the field tonight in Game 1 of the NLCS and you can unlock a bet $5, win $200 promo by activating our DraftKings promo code when you click here .

While there have been baseball purists arguing against the new playoff system, it's safe to say that the Phillies and Padres earned their way into the NLCS.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins Game 1 of the Phillies-Padres series when you click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings promo code unlocks NLCS odds boost

The Phillies stole Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves in Atlanta before picking up wins in both games at home. The Padres, meanwhile, dropped Game 1 of their NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers only to rattle off three-consecutive wins en route to a series victory.

Entering tonight's game, the Padres are a -125 moneyline favorite. San Diego will send Yu Darvish to the mound in the first game of the series. He will be opposed by Zack Wheeler, whose Phillies team is a +105 moneyline underdog. Outside of this promo, it would take a wager of around $200 to pick up a $200 win. However, players who sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer will take home the same $200 return if their $5 moneyline bet settles as a win.

How to register for the DraftKings promo code offer

Signing up for this 40-1 odds boost for the NLCS is simple. DraftKings Sportsbook has made their registration process a short one, which we've expedited by removing the need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code. Clicking on any of the links on this page will instantly unlock the offer.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code offer. Enter any necessary information to set up an account. Add $5 or more via a deposit method like PayPal or online banking. Select the Phillies-Padres game. Wager $5 or more on either team's moneyline.

If your bet wins, DraftKings will issue a $200 bonus in the form of eight $25 free bets. These can be used on games in any sports league, including the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and more.

MLB Championship Series stepped up game game parlay promo

All sportsbook users can opt into another great promo offer that includes a profit boost that varies based on the number of legs added to a same game parlay. Players can opt into the MLB Championship Series stepped up same game parlay promo to secure a profit boost of 20% to 100%.

In order to qualify, each leg of the same game parlay must have minimum odds of -300 or longer. A 3-leg SGP would receive a 20% boost, a 4-leg SGP would earn a 25% boost, and a SGP with ten or more legs would earn a 100% profit boost. That's an incredible value add beyond the new user promo.

Click here to bet $5, win $200 if your team wins Phillies-Padres Game 1 with our DraftKings promo code.