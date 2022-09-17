DraftKings Promo Code scores the Kevin Hart bet $5, get $200 special

More Sports:

Anyone who has been watching the NFL has probably seen a Kevin Hart commercial for the latest DraftKings promo code by now. The current promotion is a guarantee for football bettors. It goes without saying, but guarantees don't come around very often in sports.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo code can bet $5 on any NFL Week 2 game and win $200 in bonus cash instantly. This is a guaranteed 40-1 payout because the outcome of the original wager won't have any impact on this bonus.

Week 2 is coming in hot. There are tons of big-time matchups on Sunday like Bengals-Cowboys, Buccaneers-Saints, and Bears-Packers. In other words, bettors will have plenty of options this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a household name for sports fans. The commercials are everywhere, but new users can grab the exact promo that Kevin Hart is talking about right here. Let's take a closer look at the process for signing up and claiming this offer.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any NFL Week 2 game and win $200 instantly.

The DraftKings promo code: Kevin Hart commercial

Before we dive into the odds and ends of this DraftKings promo, let's examine the process for claiming this "Bet $5, Get $200" offer. Anyone who follows these steps will be able to redeem this promo today:

  1. Click here to begin the registration process. There is no need to manually input a promo code to snag this offer.
  2. Create an account and make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this bonus.
  3. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  4. Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 2 game. Win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

This promo is only available to first-time depositors in select states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

DraftKings promo code gives bet $5, get $200

This is a straightforward DraftKings promo that provides new bettors with an extra $200 in bonus cash to get started. All it takes is a $5 wager to lock in this bonus. As soon as that bet is placed, players will receive $200 in bonus credit.

This bonus cash will be distributed as eight $25 free bets, which can be used on NFL, college football, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, and basically anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet NFL Week 2 action

Anyone betting on Week 2 of the NFL season can win even with a losing bet. Let's explain because that sounds like it's too good to be true. Bettors can place a bet on any NFL team this week. If that team goes up by 10 points or more, DraftKings Sportsbook will pay out the initial wager as a winning bet. So, even if the selected team collapses to lose the game and the bet, players will have already won. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for football bettors.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any NFL Week 2 game and win $200 instantly.


If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

