December 03, 2022

DraftKings promo code for Titans-Eagles: Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
DraftKings promo code for Titans-Eagles: Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins

This DraftKings promo code offer comes with a 30-1 odds boost to use on the Titans or Eagles in their Week 13 game.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Tennessee Titans and you can click here to use our DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 odds boost on either team to win. That's the largest odds boost available to bettors in legal online sports betting states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and more.

You won't need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code when signing up, because our links instantly activate the 30-1 odds boost. All it takes is a $5+ moneyline bet on the Eagles or Titans to win and you'll earn a $150 bonus if your team is victorious.

Jalen Hurts will look to lead the Eagles to an 11-1 start on the season with a win over the visiting Titans. Derrick Henry, on the other side of this matchup, could feast on an Eagles' defense that has struggled to stop the run over the past few weeks. You can bet on either team with a boosted odds when you register with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code and bet $5, win $150 if your team wins Titans-Eagles.

Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins Titans-Eagles with this DraftKings promo code offer

When considering this offer, it's important to put into perspective just how big a 30-1 odds boost truly is. The Eagles are favored in this game by 4.5 points and are a moneyline favorite at -205 odds. Under normal circumstances, it would take a $307.50 wager to make the same $150 offered by this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

Even if you'd rather back the Titans, who are a +175 underdog on the moneyline, it would usually take a wager of roughly $86 to make $150. Instead, you could just activate this offer via the links on this page, make a $5 bet, and wager $5 or more on either team's moneyline. If your team wins the game, you'll get an immediate 30x return on your bet.

How to register with our DraftKings promo code

New players who are interested in this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook can get in on the action by registering for an account. Remember, you do not need to enter a DraftKings promo code to unlock this promo. Our links will do that for you.

  1. Click here to sign up.
  2. Enter the required personal information.
  3. Pick a deposit method like online banking and add $5+ to your account.
  4. Select the Titans-Eagles game.
  5. Wager $5 or more on either team's moneyline.

If your first bet wins, you will secure six $25 free bets ($150 total) to use on other games. This includes other Week 13 games in the NFL, as well as games in the NBA, World Cup, NHL, and more.

NFL stepped up same game parlay promo

There's another offer that all DraftKings Sportsbook users should consider taking advantage of. This comes by way of the NFL stepped up same game parlay promo. As part of this offer, you will receive a profit boost ranging from 20%-100% depending on the number of qualifying legs in the SGP wager.

A 3-leg same game parlay that meets the odds requirement would earn you a 20% boost. This profit boost increases for every leg added up until you build a SGP with ten or more legs. At that point, you'll reach the maximum 100% profit boost cap.

Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins the Titans-Eagles game when you click here to activate the DraftKings promo code offer.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

