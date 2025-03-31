City reopens program to repair broken concrete, potholes on shared driveways

Philadelphia residents with dilapidated shared driveways can now apply for a city-run program to cover the cost of filling in potholes or repaving cracked cement.

Applications reopened Monday for the Neighborhood Infrastructure Driveway Repair Program, which fixes the roadways at no cost to homeowners. Officials expect to restore about 50-60 driveways by the end of the year.

Alleyways and driveways are considered private property, so homeowners are typically responsible for the price of repairs. But the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, passed in 2021, earmarked funds for the city to pay the cost. Philadelphia began repairing driveways in 2023 and spent $9 million on the program thus far, although new applications were paused due to high demand.

Driveways will be fixed on a first come, first serve basis as long as funding is available. Applications must include photos and a petition with signatures from 80% of residents on the impacted block. Requests submitted by neighbors or block captains whose homes don't connect to the driveway won't be accepted.

The Neighborhood Preservation Initiative is a $400 million, four-year investment for new affordable housing and preservation programs. In addition to driveway restoration, it provides funds for first-time homebuyers, small business revitalization, eviction prevention and tangled title support.

Home preservation has been a priority for affordable housing advocates. Alongside plans to build 13,500 new units, Mayor Cherelle Parker's $2 billion housing plan, which was introduced last week, calls for expanding initiatives like the facade improvement program and basic systems repairs, which offers free emergency fixes.