More Health:

February 08, 2022

E-cigarettes are not an effective tool for smoking cessation, study suggests

Most smokers who use this method to quit resume their habits, research shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Smoking
E-cigarettes smoking cessation File Photo/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn

New research suggests e-cigarettes are not effective tools to help people quit smoking cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have long been promoted as a tool to help adults quit smoking, but new research suggests they are not a cessation aid. 

A study that analyzed data on tobacco use from 2017 to 2019 found nearly 60% of recent former smokers who were vaping daily had started smoking again by 2019. Additionally, traditional cessations proved more popular methods for quitting to smoke cigarettes. 

"This is the first time we found e-cigarettes to be less popular than FDA-approved pharmaceutical aids, such as medications or the use of patches, gum, or lozenges," John P. Pierce, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego, told CNN.

"There's no evidence that the use of e-cigarettes is an effective cessation aid," he added.  

Previous research has produced conflicting results on the effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid. 

A major study in 2019 found they can help cigarette smokers quit when combined with behavioral interventions. That study found nearly twice as effective as nicotine gums and patches.

However, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a 2020 report stating there was not enough evidence to conclude that e-cigarettes increase smoking cessation. 

"Smoking cessation medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and behavioral counseling are effective treatments for quitting smoking, particularly when used in combination," the report concluded. 

Other studies done in real-world settings also have suggested e-cigarettes do not provide the same level of success as other cessation tools.

Pierce was involved in a 2021 study that found that people who quit smoking cigarettes between 2013 and 2016 by switching to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products were 8.5% more likely to resume smoking compared to people who stopped using all tobacco products.

In the latest study, researchers sought to examine the impact of e-cigarettes with higher nicotine levels. Juul introduced its high nicotine e-cigarettes in 2017, which helped spur a 40% growth in e-cigarette sales from 2016 to 2017. 

Proponents have argued that high nicotine e-cigarettes work better as smoking cessation tools because fewer puffs are needed to get the same effect. 

But the researchers didn't find that sales surge to be prompted by people who were trying to quit smoking. Rather, their data showed that the use of e-cigarettes to quit smoking dropped by 25% between 2017 and 2019. 

Yet, they noted they weren't able to study the effectiveness of these products specifically because not enough smokers used them during the study period. 

Though e-cigarettes may have been touted as a smoking cessation tool, their use by teenagers has been labeled an epidemic by U.S. health officials. During the same time period as the study, use among teens surged.

The popularity of e-cigarettes among teens threatens to wipe out hard-fought declines in teen smoking, health experts have said. E-cigarette use among high school seniors grew from 39% to 47% between 2016 and 2010, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In another study, Pierce reported that e-cigarettes are often a gateway drug for teens. The researchers found that people ages 12-24 who used e-cigarettes were three times as likely to become future daily cigarette smokers.

Vaping itself is also associated with numerous side effects including headaches, stomachaches, psychological issues, nicotine addiction and lung damage related to the use of certain chemicals such as vitamin E acetate in vape liquids. Its use has been associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Smoking Philadelphia Tobacco Vaping E-cigarettes Cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Coronary Artery Disease Illustration

What to know about coronary artery disease
Purchased - weighted blankets

Everything you need to know about weighted blankets

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
020322TerrellEdmunds

Winter

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Government

New Jersey dropping school mask mandate as omicron surge relents
New Jersey masks

Adult Health

Trying to lose weight? Getting more sleep may help
Healthy Sleep Habits

TV

Penn, Villanova students to compete in 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
Jeopardy National College Championship

Food and Drink

‘Mom Mom’s Soul Food’ pop-up returns for Black History Month to benefit West Philly charity
The Dutch Pop Up Shop

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved