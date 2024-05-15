Eagles 2024 NFL schedule leaks: what we know so far

May 15, 2024
The NFL is a circus of news that essentially runs 365 days a year. The latest event on the horizon will arrive Wednesday evening, when the 2024 schedule is officially released.
As we always do, we'll have full analysis and coverage of the Eagles schedule from Jimmy Kempski, Shamus Clancy and more in the days following it becoming official. Until then, we'll keep you posted as details and games leak ahead of the full announcement.
Here's what we currently know:
This has been known for a while, as the Eagles will start 2024 in South America on Friday, September 6th.
Eagles vs Falcons WEEK 2 on MONDAY NIGHT 👀🦅🏈 #nfl #mnf @Eagles— Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) May 15, 2024
The Falcons could have a high powered offense with newly acquired Kirk Cousins and a new coaching regime in Atlanta.
A report from the Inquirer says the Birds will be in New Orleans to end September and face the Saints:
#Eagles head to the Saints for a Week 3 tilt in New Orleans. My report: https://t.co/v2CnPXXnfl— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 15, 2024
According to a report from betting content host Malik Wright, the Eagles will play a 4:25 game in Cincy.
Eagles @ Bengals Week 8 4:25PM ET— Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) May 15, 2024
We also know everyone the Eagles will play, just not where and when.
Eagles 2024 home games:
Eagles 2024 away games:
