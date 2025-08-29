Eagles name 2025 captains

The Eagles have their captains for the incoming 2025 season, the team revealed Friday.

Safety Reed Blankenship, breakout linebacker Zack Baun, and star running back Saquon Barkley will each be wearing Cs on their chest this year, for the first time ever in Baun and Blankenship's case, and for the first time as an Eagle for Barkley as he wore one throughout his Giants run.

They'll be among a captaincy group that also continues to include quarterback Jalen Hurts, top receiver A.J. Brown, key offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, and veteran kicker Jake Elliott.

Here's how the Eagles' 2025 captains break down by unit:

Offense

• QB Jalen Hurts

• RB Saquon Barkley

• WR A.J. Brown

• RT Lane Johnson

• LT Jordan Mailata



Defense

• LB Zack Baun

• S Reed Blankenship

Special Teams

• K Jake Elliott

And here's head coach Nick Sirianni telling the team:

There's emphasis on Baun as the last, and it's earned with how far he's come in only just a year in Philadelphia.

He came in as a depth but mostly unknown linebacker signing on a one-year deal last spring, but proved to be a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme, and rapidly broke out into a defensive player of the year candidate who, by the end, was taking away the middle of the field and picking off Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

It all earned him a new contract this past offseason as a key part of the Eagles' defense, but also, as a newfound leader after he found his way out of relative NFL obscurity.

"With all the one-year deal guys we have now, [Nick Sirianni] mentioned my story earlier on in OTAs," Baun said back in the spring. "And I love it because he uses me as an example to kind of prove yourself, especially in this organization.

"This is an organization that's going to give you a shot, an honest try. And yeah, I've talked to [edge rusher] Josh Uche especially. He's really inspired and trying to take that same trajectory, that same path, and with that, it's a lot of hard work and just dedication to making it your best year."

Baun took the opportunity and ran with it. Now the Eagles are trusting him with more.

