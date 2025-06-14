Eagles' Zack Baun embraces leadership role after a breakout year that changed everything

Zack Baun is just one example on a list that only seems to be growing, that even just a year in Philadelphia can change a player's career.

Pass rushers Josh Sweat and Milton Williams turned their big Super Bowl performances into big paydays in free agency, and linebacker Oren Burks got a nice two-year deal in Cincinnati for his part in it, too. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett got a shot to potentially start in Cleveland, running back Kenny Gainwell a chance to carve out a bigger role for himself in Pittsburgh, and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, well, he revived his whole career and now has a $20 million deal with the Chargers as the payoff.

But then there's Baun, as maybe the biggest revelation of them all.

A year ago, he was a one-year insurance signing for an Eagles linebacking group that was woefully, and very notably, thin leaving that total collapse of a 2023 season. In New Orleans, however, he was little more than a specialized pass rusher and special-teamer.

In Philadelphia, he became so much more than maybe anyone could've expected aside from Vic Fangio.

The defensive coordinator switched Baun to off-ball linebacker, and soon enough, he was taking away the middle of the field alongside Nakobe Dean and then Burks into the playoffs. He helped jam most opposing offenses in their place, earned himself recognition as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist because of it, and by the end, was picking off Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl as the Eagles completely dismantled the dynasty Chiefs on the biggest stage of them all.

Within 12 months, Baun went from a relative unknown as a depth signing to a core part of the Eagles' defense, and then got a new three-year, $51 million contract in March to ensure that he would stick around as such.

A year in Philadelphia can change a player's career. The examples exist elsewhere, but now Baun stands as the major one directly within the organization, and as a newfound leader because of it, too.

Kirby Lee/Imagn Images Eagles linebacker Zack Baun gets up in celebration after intercepting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass in Super Bowl LIX.

"With all the one-year deal guys we have now, [head coach Nick Sirianni] mentioned my story earlier on in OTAs," Baun told the local media after the Eagles' mandatory minicamp practice at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. "And I love it because he uses me as an example to kind of prove yourself, especially in this organization.

"This is an organization that's going to give you a shot, an honest try. And yeah, I've talked to Josh Uche especially. He's really inspired and trying to take that same trajectory, that same path, and with that, it's a lot of hard work and just dedication to making it your best year."

This is true for a vet in need of a refresh or a rookie trying to find their footing as a pro.

Uche falls into the former camp, having signed with the Eagles for a year as an edge rusher after failing to find consistent success through five seasons in New England and then Kansas City, while someone like first-round pick Jihaad Campbell is in the latter as a projected future piece at linebacker, though one he has to work his way back from injury first



Baun, with how far he's come, is now a guiding voice for all of them, even ones who aren't on the team, as he revealed.

"Yeah, it's cool," Baun said. "This year, it's definitely a transition for me in terms of a leadership role, especially being in a room with so many young guys and so many guys that look up to me and trust me to guide them in their careers, whether that's on special teams or at linebacker – and a couple guys around the league, as well, have reached out to me. Career special teams players that are inspired by my story, and that's really cool and special to me."

And what will help keep him going, too.

Because a year in Philadelphia can change a career. It changed everything for Baun last season, but the follow-up, that's just as important.

"I think throughout my career, I learned just to never be satisfied with where I'm at," he said. "Before a contract or before a breakout year, you could've said 'I made it because I'm in the NFL,' and in my head, I still had stuff to prove. That's definitely still the case now."

